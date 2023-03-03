Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meghalaya post-poll violence in three constituencies leave several injured, one dead

    There is an 'apprehension that the violence may spread and intensify if left unattended' and it may result in destruction of property and loss of lives, said an order issued by the local administration.

    Meghalaya post-poll violence in three constituencies leave several injured, one dead AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    Officials on Friday (March 3) said that post-poll violence that erupted in at least three assembly constituencies in Meghalaya has left several people injured, while one person was found dead in a mysterious circumstance.

    "Several incidents of violence were reported in Mariang constituency in Eastern West Khasi Hills, Shella in East Khasi Hills and Mokaiaw in West Jaintia Hills, where prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC were clamped," they said.

    Also read: 'Some think tourism is for high-income group': PM Modi in webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode'

    Speaking to a news agency, a senior district official said that a number of vehicles parked in the compound of the deputy commissioner's office in Mairang were set on fire.

    "One person was also found dead in a mysterious circumstance at the place of violence," he said. The incident took place soon after Congress supporters had on Thursday gathered at the DC's office, expressing dissatisfaction over the Mairang assembly constituency results.

    Meghalaya Assembly Speaker and UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh defeated his nearest rival of the Congress, Batskhem Ryntathiang, by a slender margin in Mairang.

    Lyngdoh was declared re-elected from the assembly seat as he secured 19,066 votes, while the Congress nominee got 18,911 votes. The district police fired tear gas shells to disperse the violent crowd last night, the official said.

    Also read: Cyber criminals use MS Dhoni, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt's PAN details for credit card fraud, 5 arrested

    In another incident in Sohra, supporters of the NPP hurled stones at the office of the SDO after they were disappointed with the Shella assembly constituency results.

    United Democratic Party candidate Balajied Kupar Synrem won the Shella seat, defeating National People's Party nominee Grace Mary Kharpuri by 434 votes.

    In West Jaintia Hills, the district administration has imposed a curfew in Sahsniang village following a clash between two groups after the announcement of the assembly poll results on Thursday. There is an 'apprehension that the violence may spread and intensify if left unattended' and it may result in destruction of property and loss of lives, said an order issued by the local administration.

    The NPP emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya on Thursday, bagging 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27. The UDP, which was NPP's ally in the Conrad K Sangma government, emerged as the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies.

    Also read: 'Indian democracy under attack, had Pegasus on my phone': Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture

    It had won only six seats in the 2018 polls. The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won five seats each, while the BJP secured two constituencies. The newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) won four seats, while the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the People's Democratic Front won two seats each. Two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Some think tourism is for high-income group PM Modi in webinar on Developing Tourism in Mission Mode AJR

    'Some think tourism is for high-income group': PM Modi in webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode'

    Cyber criminals use MS Dhoni, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt's PAN details for credit card fraud, 5 arrested AJR

    Cyber criminals use MS Dhoni, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt's PAN details for credit card fraud, 5 arrested

    Indian democracy under attack had Pegasus on my phone Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture gcw

    'Indian democracy under attack, had Pegasus on my phone': Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture

    Karnataka BJP MLA son arrested for taking bribe Rs 6 crore cash recovered during raid gcw

    Karnataka BJP MLA’s son arrested for taking bribe, Rs 6 crore cash recovered during raid

    Abnormal among adjectives used to describe ties Jaishankar on meeting Chinese counterpart amid G20 meet

    'Abnormal among adjectives used to describe ties...' Jaishankar on meeting Chinese counterpart amid G20 meet

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 15 series to launch this year 5 things which may be introduced by Apple here is what we know so far gcw

    iPhone 15 series to launch this year; Here are 5 things that may be introduced

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 3rd Test: Australia bag 9-wicket win on sub-par Indore pitch; why did India fail? 5 reasons explained-ayh

    3rd Test: Australia bags 9-wicket win on sub-par Indore pitch; why did India fail? 5 reasons explained

    Nora Fatehi SEXY Photos: Actress ramps up fashion quotient in Balmain pant-suit vma

    Nora Fatehi SEXY Photos: Actress ramps up fashion quotient in Balmain pant-suit

    Some think tourism is for high-income group PM Modi in webinar on Developing Tourism in Mission Mode AJR

    'Some think tourism is for high-income group': PM Modi in webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode'

    Holi 2023 offer MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 during Flipkart sale check details gcw

    Holi 2023: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 during Flipkart sale

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon