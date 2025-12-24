HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the Shimla Winter Carnival, promoting a 'Drug-Free Himachal'. He flagged off a cultural parade and highlighted government efforts to boost tourism, including ecotourism policies and homestay promotion schemes.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated the Shimla Winter Carnival organised by the Shimla Municipal Corporation at the historic Ridge in Shimla. He also flagged off a vibrant cultural parade featuring folk troupes from all districts of the state. The Chief Minister also visited the painting exhibition at the Gaiety Theatre and witnessed the Maha Nati performance, as well as the Home Guards Inter-Battalion Band Competition held near the Town Hall. He congratulated the organisers and extended his best wishes for the successful conduct of the carnival, which is being organised on the theme of a 'Drug-Free Himachal'.

Welcoming tourists to Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu said that the state's serene and pollution-free environment not only offers peace and recreation but also promotes good health. He interacted with tourists, enquired about their experiences and assured them that visitors to the State would not face any inconvenience during their stay.

Boosting State's Tourism and Economy

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh has been richly endowed by nature with exceptional scenic beauty, and its picturesque valleys attract crores of tourists every year. He added that while the State Government was strengthening basic infrastructure to boost tourism, special efforts are also being made to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

The Winter Carnival, he said, was providing a range of attractions in the 'Queen of Hills', Shimla, and a similar carnival was also being organised in Dharamshala. He further stated that such events play an important role in strengthening the local economy and that tourist arrivals in the state were increasing steadily.

New Policies to Promote Tourism

Keeping in view the vast potential of ecotourism, the State Government has notified a revised Eco-Tourism Policy. Under this policy, 11 ecotourism sites have already been allotted by the Forest Department, while the allotment process for 27 additional sites is at its final stage. From 2023 to November 2025, nearly six crore rupees have been generated through various ecotourism activities.

To promote homestays, the Chief Minister said that an interest subsidy scheme has been launched and an online portal has been introduced for homestay registration. He added that the Tourism Investment Promotion Council has also been constituted to attract investment in the tourism sector.

Dignitaries in Attendance

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Secretary AICC Vidit Chaudhary, MLAs Harish Janartha and Vivek Sharma, Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, Vice-Chairman of the State Forest Development Corporation Kehar Singh Khachi, Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pant, ADGP Satwant Atwal Trivedi and Abhishek Trivedi, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, SP Sanjeev Gandhi, Commissioner MC Bhupendra Atri, councillors and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)