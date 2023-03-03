'Some think tourism is for high-income group': PM Modi in webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode'

The Union Budget has stated that promotion of tourism will be taken up in mission mode, with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes and public-private partnerships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 3) addressed the post-budget webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode' and said, "some think tourism is a fancy word and it represents only those who are well-off. But in India, the scope of tourism is huge and is a part of its culture and tradition since ages."

Addressing the webinar, PM Modi said, "When we talk about tourism, some think it's a fancy word and it represents only those who are well-off. In the context of India, the scope of tourism is huge and is a part of our culture and tradition since ages."

Also read: Cyber criminals use MS Dhoni, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt's PAN details for credit card fraud, 5 arrested

"To give a new height to the tourism sector in India, we have to think out of the box and do long term planning," PM Modi said.

"When the facilities for the tourists' increase, then the attraction among the tourists' increases. This leads to a huge increase in their number, we are witnessing this in the country," the Prime Minister said.

This webinar is a part of 12 post-budget webinars that are being organised by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

Also read: 'Indian democracy under attack, had Pegasus on my phone': Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture

The Union Budget has stated that promotion of tourism will be taken up in mission mode, with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes and public-private partnerships.

It is reportedly said that at least 50 destinations will be selected through challenge mode and developed as a complete package of tourism. Sector specific skilling and entrepreneurship development will be dovetailed to achieve the objectives of the 'Dekho Apna Desh'.

The post-budget webinar being organised by the Ministry of Tourism will have six breakout sessions covering the priority areas identified in the Union Budget.