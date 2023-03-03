Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Some think tourism is for high-income group': PM Modi in webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode'

    The Union Budget has stated that promotion of tourism will be taken up in mission mode, with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes and public-private partnerships.

    Some think tourism is for high-income group PM Modi in webinar on Developing Tourism in Mission Mode AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 3) addressed the post-budget webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode' and said, "some think tourism is a fancy word and it represents only those who are well-off. But in India, the scope of tourism is huge and is a part of its culture and tradition since ages."

    Addressing the webinar, PM Modi said, "When we talk about tourism, some think it's a fancy word and it represents only those who are well-off. In the context of India, the scope of tourism is huge and is a part of our culture and tradition since ages."

    Also read: Cyber criminals use MS Dhoni, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt's PAN details for credit card fraud, 5 arrested

    "To give a new height to the tourism sector in India, we have to think out of the box and do long term planning," PM Modi said.

    "When the facilities for the tourists' increase, then the attraction among the tourists' increases. This leads to a huge increase in their number, we are witnessing this in the country," the Prime Minister said.

    This webinar is a part of 12 post-budget webinars that are being organised by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

    Also read: 'Indian democracy under attack, had Pegasus on my phone': Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture

    The Union Budget has stated that promotion of tourism will be taken up in mission mode, with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes and public-private partnerships.

    It is reportedly said that at least 50 destinations will be selected through challenge mode and developed as a complete package of tourism. Sector specific skilling and entrepreneurship development will be dovetailed to achieve the objectives of the 'Dekho Apna Desh'.

    The post-budget webinar being organised by the Ministry of Tourism will have six breakout sessions covering the priority areas identified in the Union Budget.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cyber criminals use MS Dhoni, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt's PAN details for credit card fraud, 5 arrested AJR

    Cyber criminals use MS Dhoni, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt's PAN details for credit card fraud, 5 arrested

    Indian democracy under attack had Pegasus on my phone Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture gcw

    'Indian democracy under attack, had Pegasus on my phone': Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture

    Karnataka BJP MLA son arrested for taking bribe Rs 6 crore cash recovered during raid gcw

    Karnataka BJP MLA’s son arrested for taking bribe, Rs 6 crore cash recovered during raid

    Abnormal among adjectives used to describe ties Jaishankar on meeting Chinese counterpart amid G20 meet

    'Abnormal among adjectives used to describe ties...' Jaishankar on meeting Chinese counterpart amid G20 meet

    JNU withdraws new rules imposing fines of up to Rs 50,000 for campus violence, dharna - adt

    JNU withdraws new rules imposing fines of up to Rs 50,000 for campus violence, dharna

    Recent Stories

    Holi 2023 offer MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 during Flipkart sale check details gcw

    Holi 2023: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 during Flipkart sale

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: India made to wait for WTC Final berth post 9-wicket loss against Australia; social media upset-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: India made to wait for WTC Final berth post 9-wicket loss; social media upset

    Neetu Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Urfi Javed's shimmery avatar grabs eyeballs at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's event vma

    Neetu Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Urfi Javed's shimmery avatar grabs eyeballs at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's event

    Why is the new Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen a must buy for your home gcw

    Why is the new Amazon Echo Dot (5th-Gen) a must buy for your home?

    Cyber criminals use MS Dhoni, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt's PAN details for credit card fraud, 5 arrested AJR

    Cyber criminals use MS Dhoni, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt's PAN details for credit card fraud, 5 arrested

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon