Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Indian democracy under attack, had Pegasus on my phone': Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack at the Centre during a lecture at Cambridge University, alleging that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of Indian democracy while also claiming that Israeli spyware Pegasus was being used to snoop into his phone.

    Indian democracy under attack had Pegasus on my phone Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    In his Friday lecture at Cambridge University, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the fundamental foundation of Indian democracy is being attacked and that the legal framework necessary for democracy is becoming limited. He added that Pegasus is being used by the government to eavesdrop on him.

    Rahul Gandhi, who is a Visiting Fellow of the Cambridge Judge Business School (Cambridge JBS), delivered the lecture to students at the university on the subject of ‘Learning to Listen in the 21st Century’.

    "India's freedom is being challenged. We are attempting to protect a democratic assault. Pegasus was used by the government to spy on opposition leaders," the Congress MP added. "I myself had Pegasus on my phone. A large number of politicians had Pegasus on their phones. I was told to be careful when I speak on the phone," Rahul Gandhi told students of the university. He claimed that he had been warned by the intelligence officers to be "careful" while speaking on the phone as his calls were being recorded.

    Also Read | Karnataka BJP MLA’s son arrested for taking bribe, Rs 6 crore cash recovered during raid

    Rahul Gandhi accused the government in his speech with enslavement, media and judicial control, spying, intimidation, attacks on minorities, Dalits, and Tribals, as well as stifling criticism. The leader is on a week-long visit of the UK and will speak at Cambridge University about India-China ties, big data and democracy, and other topics.

    The committee created by the Supreme Court in August of last year to investigate claims that the government was using Pegasus for eavesdropping came to the conclusion that while none of the 29 mobile devices it investigated contained spyware, five of them did contain malware.

    Also Read | 'Abnormal among adjectives used to describe ties...' Jaishankar on meeting Chinese counterpart amid G20 meet

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2023, 9:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka BJP MLA son arrested for taking bribe Rs 6 crore cash recovered during raid gcw

    Karnataka BJP MLA’s son arrested for taking bribe, Rs 6 crore cash recovered during raid

    Abnormal among adjectives used to describe ties Jaishankar on meeting Chinese counterpart amid G20 meet

    'Abnormal among adjectives used to describe ties...' Jaishankar on meeting Chinese counterpart amid G20 meet

    JNU withdraws new rules imposing fines of up to Rs 50,000 for campus violence, dharna - adt

    JNU withdraws new rules imposing fines of up to Rs 50,000 for campus violence, dharna

    football Modi 10 Argentina FM gifts Indian PM World Cup 2022 winning jersey; Messi fans elated snt

    'Modi 10': Argentina FM gifts Indian PM World Cup 2022-winning jersey; Messi fans elated

    Thought he may go to Karachi or Lahore': Rajnath Singh's dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' AJR

    'Thought he may go to Karachi or Lahore': Rajnath Singh's dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, Knockout 1, BFC vs KBFC: Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC guarantee mega encounter-ayh

    ISL 2022-23, Knockout 1: Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC guarantee mega encounter

    Karnataka BJP MLA son arrested for taking bribe Rs 6 crore cash recovered during raid gcw

    Karnataka BJP MLA’s son arrested for taking bribe, Rs 6 crore cash recovered during raid

    Three crucial oral hygiene habits to avoid bleeding gums and cavities vma

    Three crucial oral hygiene habits to avoid bleeding gums and cavities

    Three mandatory changes that can make your weight loss journey easy vma

    Three mandatory changes that can make your weight loss journey easy

    Numerology Prediction for March 3 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon