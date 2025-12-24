The Education Ministry will track students failing Class 10 & 12 exams from 2026 via UDISE, linking them to NIOS for re-admission. It's exploring using Samagra Shiksha funds for NIOS fees to mainstream out-of-school children and reduce dropouts.

The Ministry of Education will begin systematically tracking students who fail Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from 2026 and link them with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) for re-admission, in an effort to mainstream out-of-school children. The Centre is examining whether Samagra Shiksha funds given to states can be used to cover NIOS fees to help mainstream out-of-school children. The cumulative number of failed students in Class X and XII across all boards in 2024 was 50 Lakh.

Sanjay Kumar, Secretary for the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL) said that there is a need to strengthen open schooling to give a chance for re-admission to dropout and failed students. "From 2026, we will start tracking all students who fail Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The data will be shared with NIOS so that these students can be proactively reached out to and brought back into the mainstream education system," Kumar said. The tracking would be done through Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE), the official national database for school education in India. "We provide funds to states under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. We are examining whether an amount equivalent to the NIOS fees can be provided to help streamline and mainstream out-of-school children," he added.

Focus on Reducing Dropout Rates

Another key concern for the Ministry is student dropouts. While dropout rates have declined over the past decade, the Centre continues to aim for 100 per cent retention till Class 12. Preparatory-level dropouts fell from 5.1 per cent to 2.3 per cent, middle-school dropouts from 3.8 per cent to 3.5 per cent, and secondary-level dropouts from 13.5 per cent to 8.2 per cent between 2014-15 and 2023-24.

"The core objective of the National Education Policy is to ensure 100 per cent retention till Class 12, so that every child who enters the schooling system continues at least up to secondary education," Sanjay Kumar added. "This is why strengthening the open schooling system is critical. There are many students who need to work but also want to continue their education, and open schooling provides that flexibility," the secretary added. (ANI)