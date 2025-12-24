Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has launched a major sports overhaul, ordering the construction of 3,100 stadiums for Rs 1,350 crore by 2026. The plan includes thousands of gyms and sports kits to steer youth away from the menace of drugs.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday issued time-bound directives to revamp the state's sports infrastructure, directing officers to complete 3,100 stadiums by June 2026 at a total cost of Rs1,350 crore. The Chief Minister also rolled out a sweeping package that includes ultra modern gyms at nearly 3,000 locations, distribution of 17,000 sports kits worth Rs 50 crore, launch of a comprehensive sports portal, and construction of a new Yuva Bhawan at a cost of Rs 43 crore, stressing that the government's central objective is to channel the vast energy of Punjab's youth into productive, disciplined pursuits and pull them away from the menace of drugs.

Rs 1,350 Crore for 3,100 Stadiums

Chairing a review meeting of the Sports and Youth Services department on Wednesday, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that in consonance with the New Sports Policy 2023, these stadiums are being constructed in the villages across Punjab. "₹1350 crore will be spent on these stadiums with fence, gate, jogging tracks, levelled playground, Trees, Volleyball court, Store and others. The work on these stadiums should be completed within the stipulated time frame, adding that quality work should be ensured by all means," he asserted.

Ultra-Modern Gyms to be Set Up

The Chief Minister said that ultra-modern gyms will be set up at approximately 3,000 locations across the state to channelise youth energy in a positive direction. "In the first phase, Rs35 crore will be spent on setting up such ultra-modern gyms in 1000 locations across the state. These gyms will have ultra-modern equipment like barbells, weight-lifting Sets, benches, dumbbell sets, kettlebell Sets, racks, floor mats and others at all locations," he highlighted.

Distribution of 17,000 Sports Kits

CM Mann also said that 17,000 Sports Kits for players will be distributed by the state government at a cost of Rs 50 crore. "These kits will have Volleyball and Football (three balls and two nets each), Cricket (two Bats, Wickets, six Tennis balls) at every location." The Chief Minister asked the officers to ensure that 5,600 sports kits are distributed in the villages by March 31, 2026.

Comprehensive Sports Portal and Youth Camps

He also said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the Department is all set to launch a comprehensive Sports Portal. "The sports lovers and sportspersons will be able to get facilities like registry of Players, Online Graduation, Online DBT, organising Sports Events, ground Reservation, e-certificates, recording Results, pension / Scholarship and others on a single click. Trekking, adventure, and team Activity Camps will also be organised in the state's nine Forest Areas for 10,000 youth," Punjab CM said. The Chief Minister said that from January, camps will be held at Pallanpur, Siswan, Mirzapur (Mohali), Tibba Tapria (Ropar), Nara (Hoshiarpur), and Harike Pattan Wetland (Tarn Taran).

New Yuva Bhawan at Rs 43 Crore

"A New Yuva Bhawan will come up in Sector 42 A, at a cost of Rs 43 crore. This will have hostel facilities for 200 youth, an auditorium with a capacity of 400, a conference hall, a seminar room and others," he added.

Upgraded Facilities and Sports Medicine Cadre

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated that the Punjab government has introduced the Sports Policy 2023 and enhanced the budget from Rs 350 crore in 2023-2024 to Rs 1,000 Crore in 2024-25. "Hockey Turfs are being replaced at Mohali, Bathinda and Ludhiana by spending Rs 10.50 crore and have been duly approved by the Indian Hockey Federation," he said. The Chief Minister also asked the officers to complete work on a new under-construction Synthetic Track at a cost of ₹9 crore in Mohali Sports Stadium Sector 78 by March 2026. The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that Punjab is the first state in the country to have a Sports Medicine Cadre. "92 personnel have been selected in the cadre to attend to the players with injuries and to improve their performance. Every effort of the Punjab government is aimed at channelising the unbounded energy of the youth in a positive direction, thereby weaning them away from the menace of drugs," he added. (ANI)