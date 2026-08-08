Renu Dhariyal from Uttarakhand, India, has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest hair on a living woman, with her hair measuring 271.50 cm (8 ft 10 in). A YouTuber and content creator, Renu attributes her hair's incredible length to her all-natural care routine, using homemade, chemical-free shampoos and oils inspired by Indian tradition.

An Indian woman has set a new Guinness World Record for having the longest hair in the world among living women. Her hair measures an impressive 271.50 cm (8 ft 10 in). Renu Dhariyal from Uttarakhand became the new record holder when Guinness World Records announced the accomplishment on X. In addition to commemorating the achievement, Renu shared how she has maintained her hair throughout the years.

Guinness World Records wrote, “Renu Dhariyal (India) has the longest hair in the world! She has claimed the record for longest hair on a living person (female). Her stunning raven tresses measure an unbelievable 271.50 cm (8 ft 10 in) long."

In April, Renu's hair was formally measured and confirmed in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. She surpassed Aliia Nasyrova of Ukraine, whose hair measured 257.33 cm (8 ft 5.3 in).

According to Guinness, Renu has been growing her hair continuously since 2015. Explaining what inspired her, she said, “I have been growing my hair continuously since 2015. In Indian culture, long hair is considered a symbol of extreme beauty and tradition, which is what inspired me to grow it so long."

Guinness posted pictures of herself sitting with her hair wrapped around her, flowing on the floor, and hanging over the edge of a bed. She frequently wears it in a long braid to keep it manageable.

Renu, a YouTuber and content producer, frequently gives her fans beauty advice. She acknowledged that maintaining hair this length requires a great deal of care and work. Maintaining long hair requires a great deal of patience. "I wash and detangle my hair for hours," she remarked.

"My secret is completely natural," Renu said, sharing her hair care regimen. In addition to avoiding chemical products, she said, “I provide on my YouTube channel the recipes for my homemade shampoos and hair oils that are devoid of chemicals.”

She said that wherever she travels, her hair frequently draws notice. "People are shocked when I go out or use social media because I have such long hair, and I receive a lot of praise and attention."

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Renu believes that her accomplishment will inspire others and bring attention to her town. "I want to convey to the world that you can reach any significant milestone if you are persistent, determined, and connected to your culture and natural beauty."

Internet Reacts

The Guinness World Records post also sparked several reactions on X, with users sharing a mix of admiration and jokes.

A user wrote, “Indian villages have thousands of such world record breaker. No one knows about them." Another commented, “Idhr mera hair loss ho rah…aur ye baal ka dukan khol k baithi h."

A person joked, “Iska thoda sa hissa bhi mil jata jeevan dhanya ho jata." Another user wrote, “The hair care routine must be tedious."