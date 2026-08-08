Elaborate security arrangements with 1,500 police personnel and a three-tier cover have been made in Tiruvannamalai for Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. He is scheduled to visit the Ramana Maharshi Ashram and Arunachaleswarar Temple.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place in Tiruvannamalai ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit on Saturday, with around 1,500 police personnel deployed across the city.

A three-tier security cover has also been put in place, involving state police personnel and central security forces. Security has been strengthened at key locations, including the helicopter landing site, the Girivalam path, the Ramana Maharshi Ashram and the Arunachaleswarar Temple.

Union Home Minister's Itinerary

Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive by helicopter at the landing site in the Adi Annamalai area at around 4 pm. From there, he will travel by road along the Girivalam path and participate in a special pooja at the Ramana Maharshi Ashram.

The Union Home Minister is scheduled to visit the Arunachaleswarar Temple at around 6 pm and offer prayers. The police have made elaborate arrangements along the route that Shah is expected to take. Personnel have been deployed at various strategic points to ensure security during his movement and at the venues he is scheduled to visit.

Pilgrimage Hub of Tiruvannamalai

Tiruvannamalai is one of the Pancha Bhoota Sthalas, representing the element of fire. The town is a major pilgrimage centre and is known for the sacred Arunachala hill and the Arunachaleswarar Temple. The Girivalam path around the Arunachala hill is also an important pilgrimage route, with devotees traditionally undertaking a circumambulation of the hill.

In view of the high-profile visit, security agencies have been coordinating arrangements across the city. The three-tier security system has been put in place to regulate movement and ensure the safety of the Union Home Minister during his visit.

Shah is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday and Sunday. The Tiruvannamalai visit is part of his scheduled programme in the region.

Security personnel have been deployed well in advance at the landing site and other important locations to ensure smooth movement and maintain security throughout the visit.