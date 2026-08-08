A 70-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision between a Mercedes and a WagonR in Delhi's Narela. The driver of the WagonR sustained minor injuries. A beer bottle was found in the Mercedes. Police are investigating the fatal accident.

A 70-year-old woman was killed after a Mercedes and a WagonR collided head-on in front of Himalayas Apartment in Mamurpur, Narela, on Saturday morning, Delhi Police said.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 8 am. Following the collision, the WagonR was thrown backwards and hit a three-wheeler loading van that was parked nearby. The woman, identified as Urmila, wife of Satyanarayan and a resident of Mamurpur, Narela, was present at the spot and got caught between the vehicles. She died on the spot, police said.

The driver of the WagonR sustained minor injuries and was provided medical aid. A beer bottle was also found inside the Mercedes. Police said a fatal accident case is being registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway. No gathering was reported at the spot, police said.

20-year-old killed in Vasant Kunj

Earlier in July, a 20-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving allegedly skidded on a slippery road, fell into a drain and overturned near the Nangal Dewat red light in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the fatal road accident was received at Vasant Kunj South Police Station on Thursday. On reaching the spot, police found that the deceased, identified as Yashvendra, was driving a car with a female friend, a resident of Vasant Kunj, travelling as the co-passenger.

Police said the two had stayed at a friend's house the previous night and were heading towards the woman's residence in the morning when the accident took place. According to the preliminary inquiry and the statement of the co-passenger, Yashvendra allegedly lost control of the vehicle near the Nangal Dewat red light due to the slippery road surface. The car subsequently fell into a drain and overturned. Yashvendra sustained injuries in the accident and later succumbed to them, police said. (ANI)