A Brazilian couple turned affection into a Guinness World Record, locking lips that earned them global recognition just in time for International Kissing Day.

A Brazilian couple turned affection into a Guinness World Record, locking lips that earned them global recognition just in time for International Kissing Day. Renato Bayma Gaia, 32, and his girlfriend Naiara Roberta Ribeiro de Marins, 33, clinched the Guinness World Record for the most kisses in 30 seconds by a pair, with 195 kisses.

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The couple said they decided to chase the title together because they believe they are the "best couple in the world."

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Both doctors, Renato and Naiara worked on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic and have been in a relationship for a year and a half. The latest achievement also marked Naiara's entry into the Guinness World Records alongside her record-breaking partner.

Renato has previously claimed titles for the fastest time to set up and topple 10 books in 6.68 seconds and the largest foot rotation (male) at 210.66 degrees. With this latest feat, he believes he has become the Brazilian with the highest number of Guinness World Records.

A black belt in taekwondo, Renato describes himself as "addicted to winning." Dressed in the jersey of his favourite football club, São José E.C., he was seen planting rapid kisses on Naiara's cheek while she smiled throughout the record attempt.

The couple is already eyeing their next challenge, breaking the record for the most kisses in one minute by a pair. The current record stands at 277 kisses, set by Japan's Cherry Yoshitake, also known as Mr Cherry, and Kumiko Shiratori.

Beyond collecting titles, Renato says his mission is to inspire others through his achievements.

He told Guinness World Records, “I am a bone marrow donor, and I have ADHD and I want to prove that people with ADHD are capable of everything they want.”

Renato also hopes his success encourages more people across Brazil to attempt Guinness World Records challenges and chase extraordinary goals.