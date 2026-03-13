In the maze of government paperwork, Prasenjit Chakraborty of the ICDS Directorate is a ray of hope for his colleagues. Here's the story of the man everyone calls their 'problem-solver'.

Government offices can often be a maze of complicated rules, mountains of files, and endless procedures. But if you have someone who is always ready to find solutions to everyone's problems, the journey becomes much smoother. For the staff at the Directorate of ICDS (Shaishali Bhavan), Prasenjit Chakraborty is that person—a name they can always count on. Working in a key position at the headquarters, Prasenjit-babu is truly everyone's 'problem-solver'.

Prasenjit Chakraborty, the Good Samaritan

Whether someone's pension is stuck, or another person needs to submit urgent documents for their salary, he is the first to step up. He takes it upon himself to inform colleagues which papers to submit, how to submit them, and which rules to follow. Many employees are posted in remote areas, and Prasenjit-babu pays special attention to them, ensuring they don't have to travel to the head office again and again.

He tries to simplify their work as much as possible over the phone, through messages, or in any other way he can. If there's a mistake in an official paper, he patiently explains how to fix it and what steps to take. A few days ago, Prasenjit Chakraborty suddenly fell ill. Due to extreme work pressure and high blood pressure, he even started bleeding from his ear. As the news spread, a wave of concern went through the department.

Many of his colleagues were deeply worried about him. Almost every day, someone would visit or call to check on his health and pray for his speedy recovery. After resting for a few days, he rejoined work and is back to his old routine of helping his colleagues. Many employees say that such a dedicated and empathetic person is a true 'public servant' in every sense. He doesn't just do his duty; he genuinely tries to make others' work easier.

You'll often hear a common sentiment in the office: "Thank goodness we have Prasenjit-babu, otherwise it would be really tough to solve so many issues." It is this sincerity and supportive nature that makes him stand out to everyone.