Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Bharat Jain, world's richest beggar with net worth of Rs 7.5 crore; know about his wealth

    In spite of his modest origins, Jain has managed to amass a considerable fortune of Rs 7.5 crore. Through his daily activities of begging, he consistently earns a monthly income that varies between Rs 60,000 and 75,000.

    Meet Bharat Jain, world's richest beggar with net worth of Rs 7.5 crore; know about his wealth AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    The concept of a 'beggar' typically brings to mind images of people experiencing poverty, struggling with financial instability, dressed in tattered clothing, and sporting disheveled hair. Nevertheless, there exist individuals who have transformed begging into a profitable and successful occupation, giving it a whole new perspective.

    Reports indicate that Bharat Jain, recognized as the richest beggar worldwide, can often be found begging on the streets of Mumbai. Despite facing financial instability, Jain's circumstances prevented him from pursuing a formal education. However, he is a married man with a family consisting of his wife, two sons, his brother, and his father.

    'Telangana has contribution to history of country': PM Modi launches projects in Warangal

    In spite of his modest origins, Jain has managed to amass a considerable fortune of Rs 7.5 crore. Through his daily activities of begging, he consistently earns a monthly income that varies between Rs 60,000 and 75,000.

    Additionally, Jain reportedly possesses a 2BHK apartment in Mumbai with an estimated value of Rs 1.2 crore. He also owns two shops in Thane that generate a monthly rental income of Rs 30,000. It is reported that Jain often engages in begging at well-known spots such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station (CSMT) or Azad Maidan.

    Although Jain possesses substantial wealth, he persists in begging on the streets of the financial hub. While numerous individuals struggle to earn meager amounts after laboring for extended periods, Jain effortlessly earns between Rs 2,000 and 2,500 each day, dedicating 10 to 12 hours, all thanks to the benevolence of kind-hearted individuals.

    DRDO scientist 'compromised national security', shared missile secrets with Pak spy agent: Police

    Jain and his family live in a 1BHK duplex apartment in Parel. His children have attended a convent school and completed their education. His other family members operate a stationery store. They consistently advise Jain to stop begging, yet he disregards their counsel and continues with the begging work.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2023, 1:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana has contribution to history of country': PM Modi launches projects in Warangal AJR

    'Telangana has contribution to history of country': PM Modi launches projects in Warangal

    DRDO scientist 'compromised national security', shared missile secrets with Pak spy agent: Police AJR

    DRDO scientist 'compromised national security', shared missile secrets with Pak spy agent: Police

    Amid heavy rains, students from Koduru village attend classes snuggling under an umbrella

    Amid heavy rains, students from Koduru village attend classes snuggling under an umbrella

    WB Panchayat Election 2023: TMC says 3 workers 'murdered' as toll rises to 23 AJR

    WB Panchayat Election 2023: 9 killed in clashes; long queue of voters at polling booths

    Act against Khalistani extremists now: NSA Ajit Doval's strong message to UK counterpart snt

    Act against Khalistani extremists now: NSA Ajit Doval's strong message to UK counterpart

    Recent Stories

    Bhapa Ilish to Chingri Malai Curry: 10 authentic Bengali fish dishes ATG EAI

    Bhapa Ilish to Chingri Malai Curry: 10 authentic Bengali fish dishes

    Shraddha Kapoor's glowing skin secret is finally OUT; Learn and apply actress's DIY face mask NOW ADC

    Shraddha Kapoor's glowing skin secret is finally OUT; Learn and apply actress's DIY face mask NOW

    Banarasi Saree to Kanjeevaram-10 traditional Indian sarees every woman must have in her wardrobe RBA EAI

    Banarasi Saree to Kanjeevaram-10 traditional Indian sarees every woman must have in her wardrobe

    SEXY photos: Esha Gupta flaunts her voluptuous body in HOT bikini; sets internet on fire RBA

    SEXY photos: Esha Gupta flaunts her voluptuous body in HOT bikini; sets internet on fire

    Bollywood power couple Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor stun in stylish outfits on romantic dinner date ADC

    Bollywood power couple Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor stun in stylish outfits on romantic dinner date

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon