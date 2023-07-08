Meet Bharat Jain, world's richest beggar with net worth of Rs 7.5 crore; know about his wealth

In spite of his modest origins, Jain has managed to amass a considerable fortune of Rs 7.5 crore. Through his daily activities of begging, he consistently earns a monthly income that varies between Rs 60,000 and 75,000.

The concept of a 'beggar' typically brings to mind images of people experiencing poverty, struggling with financial instability, dressed in tattered clothing, and sporting disheveled hair. Nevertheless, there exist individuals who have transformed begging into a profitable and successful occupation, giving it a whole new perspective.

Reports indicate that Bharat Jain, recognized as the richest beggar worldwide, can often be found begging on the streets of Mumbai. Despite facing financial instability, Jain's circumstances prevented him from pursuing a formal education. However, he is a married man with a family consisting of his wife, two sons, his brother, and his father.

Additionally, Jain reportedly possesses a 2BHK apartment in Mumbai with an estimated value of Rs 1.2 crore. He also owns two shops in Thane that generate a monthly rental income of Rs 30,000. It is reported that Jain often engages in begging at well-known spots such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station (CSMT) or Azad Maidan.

Although Jain possesses substantial wealth, he persists in begging on the streets of the financial hub. While numerous individuals struggle to earn meager amounts after laboring for extended periods, Jain effortlessly earns between Rs 2,000 and 2,500 each day, dedicating 10 to 12 hours, all thanks to the benevolence of kind-hearted individuals.

Jain and his family live in a 1BHK duplex apartment in Parel. His children have attended a convent school and completed their education. His other family members operate a stationery store. They consistently advise Jain to stop begging, yet he disregards their counsel and continues with the begging work.