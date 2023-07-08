'Telangana has contribution to history of country': PM Modi launches projects in Warangal

This comes after he laid the foundation stones of various projects at Art and Science college ground in Warangal's Hanamkonda worth around Rs. 6,100 crores. On Saturday, the Prime Minister arrived in Warangal where he performed darshan and puja at Bhadrakali Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 8) said that while Telangana is a new state, it has contributed to the history of the country. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Telangana might be a new-born state, but it has contributed to the history of the country."

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for 176 km long National Highway projects worth over Rs. 5,550 crores. The projects include 108 km long Mancherial – Warangal section of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor.

A statement, from the Prime Minister's Office read, "The section will reduce distance between Mancherial and Warangal by around 34 km, thus reducing travel time and decongesting traffic on NH-44 and NH-65."

He also laid the foundation stone for upgradation of the 68 km long Karimnagar – Warangal section of NH-563 from existing two lane to a four-lane configuration. This will help in improving connectivity to Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and SEZ at Warangal, the PMO said.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet, to be developed at a cost of over Rs. 500 crores.

The modern manufacturing unit will have enhanced Rolling Stock manufacturing capacity and will be equipped with latest technology standards and facilities such as Robotic Painting of Wagons, State-of-the-art Machinery and Plant with modern material storage and handling.

It will help in local employment generation and development of ancillary units in nearby areas, the PMO added.