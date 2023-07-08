Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Telangana has contribution to history of country': PM Modi launches projects in Warangal

    This comes after he laid the foundation stones of various projects at Art and Science college ground in Warangal's Hanamkonda worth around Rs. 6,100 crores. On Saturday, the Prime Minister arrived in Warangal where he performed darshan and puja at Bhadrakali Temple.

    Telangana has contribution to history of country': PM Modi launches projects in Warangal AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 8) said that while Telangana is a new state, it has contributed to the history of the country. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Telangana might be a new-born state, but it has contributed to the history of the country."

    This comes after he laid the foundation stones of various projects at Art and Science college ground in Warangal's Hanamkonda worth around Rs. 6,100 crores. On Saturday, the Prime Minister arrived in Warangal where he performed darshan and puja at Bhadrakali Temple.

    PM Modi laid the foundation stone for 176 km long National Highway projects worth over Rs. 5,550 crores. The projects include 108 km long Mancherial – Warangal section of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor.

    A statement, from the Prime Minister's Office read, "The section will reduce distance between Mancherial and Warangal by around 34 km, thus reducing travel time and decongesting traffic on NH-44 and NH-65."

    He also laid the foundation stone for upgradation of the 68 km long Karimnagar – Warangal section of NH-563 from existing two lane to a four-lane configuration. This will help in improving connectivity to Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and SEZ at Warangal, the PMO said.

    The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet, to be developed at a cost of over Rs. 500 crores.

    The modern manufacturing unit will have enhanced Rolling Stock manufacturing capacity and will be equipped with latest technology standards and facilities such as Robotic Painting of Wagons, State-of-the-art Machinery and Plant with modern material storage and handling.

    It will help in local employment generation and development of ancillary units in nearby areas, the PMO added.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    DRDO scientist 'compromised national security', shared missile secrets with Pak spy agent: Police AJR

    DRDO scientist 'compromised national security', shared missile secrets with Pak spy agent: Police

    Amid heavy rains, students from Koduru village attend classes snuggling under an umbrella

    Amid heavy rains, students from Koduru village attend classes snuggling under an umbrella

    WB Panchayat Election 2023: TMC says 3 workers 'murdered' as toll rises to 23 AJR

    WB Panchayat Election 2023: 9 killed in clashes; long queue of voters at polling booths

    Act against Khalistani extremists now: NSA Ajit Doval's strong message to UK counterpart snt

    Act against Khalistani extremists now: NSA Ajit Doval's strong message to UK counterpart

    Karnataka Budget 2023: JDS says budget fails to address people's wishes

    Karnataka Budget 2023: JDS says budget fails to address people's wishes

    Recent Stories

    Mysore Masala Dosa to Mysore Pak: 7 popular culinary treasures of Karnataka ATG EAI

    Mysore Masala Dosa to Mysore Pak: 7 popular culinary treasures of Karnataka

    cricket Tamim Iqbal takes dramatic U-Turn on retirement decision osf

    Tamim Iqbal takes dramatic U-Turn on retirement decision

    Mysore to Pondicherry-7 Weekend Getaways from Bengaluru RBA EAI

    Mysore to Pondicherry-7 Weekend Getaways from Bengaluru

    DRDO scientist 'compromised national security', shared missile secrets with Pak spy agent: Police AJR

    DRDO scientist 'compromised national security', shared missile secrets with Pak spy agent: Police

    Anupam Kher to portray Rabindranath Tagore in his upcoming film, shares first look as poet ADC

    Anupam Kher to portray Rabindranath Tagore in his upcoming film, shares first look as poet

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon