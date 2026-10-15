Ten-month-old Radha will remain in Meerut district jail with her mother, Muskan Rastogi, who was recently sentenced to death for the infamous blue drum murder of her husband. While jail rules allow the infant to stay until age six, her long-term future and paternity remain unresolved as her mother explores legal appeals.

Ten-month-old Radha will continue to live with her mother, Muskan Rastogi, in Meerut district jail for now, despite the latter being sentenced to death on Wednesday for killing her husband, Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, in the infamous blue drum case. Born on November 24 last year at a Meerut medical college, Radha was brought back to jail with Muskan after delivery. Under jail rules, children can stay with their incarcerated mothers until the age of six.

Senior Jail Superintendent Dr. Viresh Raj Sharma said news agency PTI that since the punishment would not be executed right away, the infant's living surroundings would not alter.A decision on Radha's future will be made when an execution date was set, according to Sharma. "The convicts have the option of appealing before the High Court and the Supreme Court, followed by filing mercy petitions before the Governor and the President," Sharma stated.

After Radha was born, her paternity had been questioned. Saurabh's family had requested a DNA test, and his elder brother had stated that if it proved she was Saurabh's kid, they would welcome her. As far as we know, no DNA test has been done.

Pihu, Muskan's seven-year-old daughter, is believed to reside with her maternal grandparents. According to Sharma, Muskan had been asking for permission to see Pihu for the previous three or four days, but the meeting had not taken place by the time the sentence was pronounced.

According to Sharma, he has also voiced worries about the future of her younger daughter. After authorities receive the comprehensive court ruling, they will decide whether to keep Muskan and her lover, Sahil Shukla, in Meerut jail or move them somewhere else.

Muskan And Sahil Found Guilty

On September 30, Muskan and Sahil were found guilty of murdering Saurabh on March 3, 2025, dismembering his body, and concealing the remains in a cement-filled blue barrel. The prosecution claims that during their relationship, Muskan and Sahil planned Saurabh's murder in order to get rid of him.

About two weeks later, the remains were found at the couple's home, revealing the crime.

District and Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra cited the Mahabharata during the death penalty hearing on Wednesday, noting that punishment is also a part of dharma.

As her mother and Sahil seek their legal alternatives, Radha will remain in jail with Muskan while the issue of her long-term care is still unresolved.