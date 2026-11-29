Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman opposes the proposed Delimitation Commission, labeling it authoritarian. Meanwhile, INDIA bloc leaders meet with MK Stalin to formulate a joint strategy against the upcoming legislative proposals.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman on Sunday questioned the necessity of a Delimitation Commission, alleging that the government intends to carry out the delimitation process to suit its own convenience. Speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Akhilesh Yadav's opposition to the Delimitation Bill, Suman criticised the reported provision barring legal challenges against the proposed commission's decisions, calling it an "authoritarian approach." "There is no need for a Delimitation Commission. The government will constitute a commission whose decisions cannot be challenged in court. What could be more dictatorial than this? This is an authoritarian approach," Suman said. The SP MP further alleged that the government wants to redraw parliamentary constituencies without allowing judicial scrutiny of the commission's rulings. "The government wants to carry out delimitation according to its own convenience. It will redraw constituencies, but the condition is that no one can approach the court against its decisions," he stated. Suman also questioned the government's intent regarding the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, asking why it has not been enforced within the existing Lok Sabha strength. "Our question is simple: when the Women's Reservation Bill was passed three years ago, with the Lok Sabha having 543 seats, why is the government not implementing it within the existing strength? There is something wrong with its intentions. The government is trying to carry out delimitation according to its own convenience," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Meanwhile, Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin held consultations with key party functionaries at Kurinji Illam, the residence of Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Greenways Road in Chennai, ahead of the meeting with senior INDIA bloc leaders over the proposed Delimitation exercise. The meeting comes as Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other senior INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to meet Stalin to seek the DMK's support in opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. Heavy security arrangements have been put in place near Stalin's residence in Teynampet ahead of the delegation's expected arrival. Advocate Saranya Natrajan, a DMK Party functionary, also gathered outside the residence holding placards reading "Go Back Congress". Earlier, Rahul Gandhi urged Stalin and the DMK to join hands with the INDIA bloc in opposing the proposed delimitation exercise, saying the parties must defeat the legislation together in the national interest and to protect the Constitution. The proposed meeting comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. (ANI)