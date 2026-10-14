In a significant development before the sentencing, Muskan’s parents submitted a written statement to the court saying they had no objection even if their daughter was sentenced to death.

They also described Saurabh as a good person. The victim’s family had arrived at the court earlier in the afternoon, hoping for the maximum punishment. The hearing resumed as the judge examined the evidence before announcing the sentence.

Nearly 19 months after the murder came to light, the narrow lane in Meerut’s Brahmpuri area where the crime took place remains associated with the case.

The house where the murder occurred has reportedly remained locked since the incident. Its owner, Ompal Singh, told local media that his sons live abroad and that he does not reside in the house.

(With agency inputs)