Meerut Blue Drum Murder Case: Muskan, Sahil Get Death Penalty
A court in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh has awarded Muskan Rastogi and her boyfriend Sahil Shukla death penalty for the gruesome blue drum murder. Both are accused of killing Muskan's husband Saurabh Rajput, who was an officer in Merchant Navy.
Muskan, boyfriend Sahil Shukla sentenced to death
A Meerut court on Wednesday, October 14, sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her boyfriend Sahil Shukla to death in the sensational Saurabh Rajput murder case, widely known as the Meerut blue drum murder case. The two were convicted of murdering Rajput, Muskan’s husband, in a crime that drew widespread attention. Both accused were produced before the court through video conferencing for the sentencing.
#BREAKING A Meerut court sentenced Muskan and Sahil to death for the brutal blue drum murder, delivering justice in a chilling case that shook the community.
#Meerut #Justice #CrimeNews @MeerutPolice @UPPolice https://t.co/A8WGZlWlVO
— jarvis ☠️ (@Vishii14) October 14, 2026
Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Saurabh Rajput’s family arrived at the court ahead of the hearing in the blue drum murder case https://t.co/TwFeaJlN9L
— IANS (@ians_india) October 14, 2026
Both asked about previous crimes
Before pronouncing the sentence, the court asked the convicts whether they had committed any previous offences. Sahil denied having committed an earlier crime, according to reports. The death penalty marks the sentencing stage of the case, though the verdict remains subject to the applicable appeal process.
BIG BREAKING 🚨
Uttar Pradesh –
In the much-discussed Meerut blue drum murder case, the court has sentenced girlfriend Muskan Rastogi and boyfriend Sahil Shukla to death!!
On March 3, 2025, Muskan, in collusion with her boyfriend Sahil Shukla, murdered her husband Saurabh Rastogi. First, they sedated him with narcotic drugs to knock him out. Then, they dismembered the body into several pieces and packed them into blue drums sealed with cement. After the murder, both went off on a trip to Shimla.
— Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) October 14, 2026
Mahabharata reference in court
During the hearing, the judge referred to the Mahabharata and observed that awarding punishment is also a duty of dharma. After the sentence was pronounced, slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' were raised inside the courtroom.
Muskan and Sahil attended the proceedings through video conferencing from jail, while Saurabh’s mother, Renu Rajput, and his brother were present in court.
What Muskan's parents said
In a significant development before the sentencing, Muskan’s parents submitted a written statement to the court saying they had no objection even if their daughter was sentenced to death.
They also described Saurabh as a good person. The victim’s family had arrived at the court earlier in the afternoon, hoping for the maximum punishment. The hearing resumed as the judge examined the evidence before announcing the sentence.
Nearly 19 months after the murder came to light, the narrow lane in Meerut’s Brahmpuri area where the crime took place remains associated with the case.
The house where the murder occurred has reportedly remained locked since the incident. Its owner, Ompal Singh, told local media that his sons live abroad and that he does not reside in the house.
(With agency inputs)
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