BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has endorsed the proposed Delimitation Bill, arguing it aligns with India's growth, and highlighted that, alongside the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, it will secure one-third representation for women in Parliament.

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday backed the proposed delimitation Bill, saying India's transformation across economic, strategic, political and cultural spheres should be reflected in the structure of Parliament. He said the Bill, in conjunction with the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', would ensure one-third representation for women. Trivedi described the proposed legislation as a positive initiative under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed confidence that it would receive constructive support from various political parties. "In my view, India is undergoing a transformation—economically, strategically, politically, and culturally—and the global perception of India is shifting. Naturally, the Indian Parliament, too, should reflect a new structure. The delimitation bill, in conjunction with the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', will ensure one-third representation for women," he said.

Calling it a positive initiative, Trivedi said he believed political parties would extend constructive support to the Bill. He also criticised the Opposition, referring to Prime Minister Modi's remark that it had ceased to be a 'virodh paksh' and had instead become an 'avrodh paksh'. "The Prime Minister once remarked that the opposition has ceased to be a 'virodh paksh' and has instead become an 'avrodh paksh'. Over the last 12 years, they must have claimed that democracy is ending at least 1,200 times," he said. Trivedi alleged that Opposition parties were making accusations about the state of democracy because they were unable to win elections, and accused them of opposing every change. "The reality is that those who do no work on the ground are the ones levelling these accusations. They claim that they are unable to win because democracy is deteriorating. In my view, the real issue is a shirking of responsibility—not the theft of votes—along with a tendency to oppose every single change that takes place," he said.

Targeting Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, Trivedi said the Opposition's stance posed a challenge to the country's democracy. "This stance by the opposition parties—the Congress in particular, especially under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi—poses a significant challenge. The fact that someone like Rahul Gandhi serves as the Leader of the Opposition is a major challenge for India's democracy; indeed, it is also an existential challenge for the Congress party itself," he added. Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that his government was committed to providing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, overcoming any obstacles. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that his government was committed to providing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, overcoming any obstacles along the way. That day has now come," Pal said. He added that women who had already excelled in fields such as civil services, science and aviation would increasingly get opportunities to lead the country and states. The remarks come ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. (ANI)