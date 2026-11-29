Union Minister Jitendra Singh and PM Narendra Modi underscore the government's strong commitment to the Women's Reservation Bill, describing the upcoming parliamentary session as a historic milestone for empowering women across the nation.

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh on Sunday said it is "going to be a historic day," on November 30, adding that the measure reflects Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, determination, and strong willpower. Referring to the 33 per cent reservation Bill while speaking to reporters in Kathua, Singh said, "It is going to be a historic day. It shows Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, determination and strong willpower. He had said that no one could stop the 33% reservation Bill."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated his government's commitment to implementing women's reservation, describing the "Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment" as the "demand of the hour" and asserting that the resolve to fulfil the pledge of women's empowerment remained "invincible". In a video message shared on X, the Prime Minister said the fight to ensure women's participation in the country's political system had continued for decades and that he had also been working towards making it a reality. "The fight to give participation to Nari Shakti has been ongoing for decades. For years, I too was among those who were trying to have this in place. The pledge of BJP-NDA for women empowerment remains intact," PM Modi said.

He further emphasised that national interest should always remain paramount, stating that women's empowerment and the country's interests suffer when political considerations are given precedence over the larger national interest. "For us, national interest is supreme. But when, for a few people, party interest becomes everything, even greater than national interest, then women's empowerment and national interest have to suffer," he said.

Calling the proposed amendment the need of the hour, PM Modi said the government remained determined to fulfil its commitment to women. "Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment is the demand of the hour. Our resolve is invincible. For the dreams of half the population, and for the future of our nation, we must fulfil this pledge!" he said.

The video message comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, beginning November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. On Saturday, PM Modi had reiterated his government's commitment to implementing women's reservation, saying that parties opposing the legislation would not be able to stop it. In a post on X, he said the government had made a promise to women and remained committed to fulfilling it. In the accompanying video, he said, "Women's reservation is a fight I am fighting for a long time. Many women have raised this issue. I have the blessings of all women in the country. We will defeat every barrier in the way of this. All those parties who are opposing will never be able to stop the women's reservation Bill." (ANI)