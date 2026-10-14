The Meerut blue drum murder verdict has renewed attention on some of India's most high-profile murder cases, including the killings of Shraddha Walkar, Nikki Yadav and Anupama Gulati.

The Meerut blue drum murder case has once again brought attention to a series of high-profile killings in India in which the disposal or concealment of victims' bodies became a major part of the investigation. The case has drawn comparisons with the murders of Shraddha Walkar and Nikki Yadav, as well as the 2010 killing of Anupama Gulati in Dehradun.

While the circumstances and legal proceedings differ in each case, all four incidents have attracted widespread public attention. With a court sentencing Meerut murder convicts Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla to death on October 14, 2026, attention has also returned to the status of the earlier cases.

Meerut's Blue Drum Murder: Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla Sentenced to Death

The murder of Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, shocked the country after his dismembered remains were found concealed inside a blue plastic drum. According to the prosecution, Rajput was murdered by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her alleged partner, Sahil Shukla, in a conspiracy to which both were found to have been connected. His remains were concealed inside a drum using materials including concrete and sand.

On September 30, 2026, a Meerut district court convicted Muskan and Sahil of the murder after a trial that lasted approximately 13 months and included 126 hearings. On October 14, the court sentenced both convicts to death. It also imposed fines under the relevant legal provisions. The verdict marks a major development in a case that remained in the public eye from the discovery of the remains to the conclusion of the trial.

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Trial Against Aaftab Poonawala Continues

The murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar in Delhi in May 2022 became one of India's most widely discussed criminal cases. Her live-in partner, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, is accused of strangling her and dismembering her body before disposing of the remains at different locations.

The case came to light months after the alleged murder, when the investigation revealed details about the couple's relationship and the disposal of the body.

Poonawala was arrested in November 2022 and is facing trial in the case.

What is the current status?

As of October 2026, the trial remains ongoing. The prosecution is continuing to present its evidence, and the proceedings have involved efforts to establish digital evidence linked to the accused and the victim.

In October 2026, a Delhi court permitted the prosecution to record the testimony of officials associated with WhatsApp, Google, Gmail and Bumble through video conferencing. The witnesses are based abroad, and their testimony is expected to help address digital evidence in the case.

The Delhi High Court had also declined to prescribe a fixed deadline for concluding the trial, noting that the trial court was making efforts to expedite the proceedings. Poonawala has not been convicted in this case.

Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Trial Continues Against Sahil Gehlot and Others

The murder of 23-year-old Nikki Yadav in February 2023 drew national attention after investigators alleged that her partner, Sahil Gehlot, killed her and concealed her body inside a refrigerator at a dhaba in Delhi's Mitraon village. According to the police investigation, the murder occurred shortly before Gehlot's wedding to another woman arranged by his family. Investigators alleged that he subsequently concealed Nikki's body in the refrigerator.

The case also raised questions about the relationship between Nikki and Gehlot, with her family telling investigators that the two had married previously.

Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Gehlot and five other accused in May 2023. The charges included allegations of murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy.

What is the current status?

The trial was still at the stage of recording prosecution evidence in the latest reports available. The accused have not all been convicted in the case. In July 2026, the Delhi High Court granted two weeks of interim bail to co-accused Lokesh Yadav on medical grounds. The trial is being heard before the Dwarka district courts in Delhi. The proceedings will determine the criminal responsibility of the accused based on the evidence presented before the court.

Dehradun Deep-Freezer Murder: Anupama Gulati Case

The murder of Anupama Gulati in Dehradun in 2010 remains another prominent case involving the concealment of a victim's remains. Anupama was killed by her husband, software engineer Rajesh Gulati, in October 2010. Her body was dismembered and kept in a deep freezer before parts were disposed of at different locations.

The crime came to light in December 2010 after Anupama's brother became concerned about her whereabouts and approached the police. Investigators subsequently recovered her remains and other evidence from the house. Rajesh Gulati was convicted by a Dehradun court in 2017 and sentenced to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh.

What is the current status?

In December 2025, the Uttarakhand High Court upheld the life sentence awarded to Rajesh Gulati, rejecting his appeal against the lower court's order.

Unlike the Shraddha Walkar and Nikki Yadav cases, which remain under trial in the latest reports, the Anupama Gulati case has reached a significant appellate-stage outcome, with the High Court maintaining the sentence. The ruling reaffirmed the lower court's decision in a case that had remained in public memory for years.

How the Cases Differ in Legal Status?

Although these cases are frequently discussed together because of the concealment or disposal of victims' remains, their legal outcomes are different.

Meerut blue drum murder: Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla were convicted and sentenced to death on October 14, 2026.

Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab Poonawala's trial remains ongoing.

Nikki Yadav murder: The trial against Sahil Gehlot and the other accused remains ongoing, with prosecution evidence being recorded.

Anupama Gulati murder: Rajesh Gulati's life sentence was upheld by the Uttarakhand High Court in December 2025.

The legal distinction is important: a conviction and sentence are not the same as an allegation or a case that is still being tried.

The Meerut blue drum murder verdict has renewed public discussion around several high-profile murder cases in India. While the Shraddha Walkar and Nikki Yadav cases continue through the judicial process, the Anupama Gulati case has already seen its life sentence upheld by the High Court.

Each case has its own evidence, circumstances and legal trajectory. Their outcomes underline the importance of investigations, forensic evidence and judicial proceedings in establishing criminal responsibility and determining punishment.