Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy questioned the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination from MP, alleging the EC is under pressure. Natarajan accused the BJP of trying to manipulate the Rajya Sabha election in the state.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy questioned the rejection of Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination from Madhya Pradesh, alleging that her candidature should not have been dismissed based on a private complaint and raising concerns over the role of the Election Commission in the matter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad, Reddy said Natarajan had already responded to the complaint after receiving notice and argued that the issue should not have led to the rejection of her nomination papers.

"The rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination in Madhya Pradesh raises questions about the role of the Election Commission. Her case should not have been dismissed just because of a private complaint in Telangana, which she had already addressed upon receiving notice," Reddy said.

Referring to legal provisions, the Congress MP said, "Under BNSS Section 223, citizens have the right to respond to private complaints, which are not meant to be treated as criminal cases or declared in Form 26 during the election process. This shows that the Election Commission may be under pressure."

Natarajan Accuses BJP of Foul Play

His remarks came after Natarajan's nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh was rejected, triggering a political row between the Congress and the BJP ahead of the election.

Earlier in the day, Natarajan alleged that the BJP was attempting to influence the outcome of the Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

Addressing a press conference, she claimed that the ruling party had fielded a third candidate despite not having the required numerical strength to secure the seat.

"It all began when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party fielded a third candidate despite lacking the requisite numerical strength. It became evident that they were engaging in politics designed to trample upon the Constitution and democracy," Natarajan said.

"They are clearly attempting to manipulate the Rajya Sabha election just as they previously subverted elections in Madhya Pradesh," she alleged.

The polling for Rajya Sabha biennial elections is slated to take place on June 18.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)