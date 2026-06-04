Delhi's Rouse Avenue court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu in an MCOCA case. The warrant is for his trial in absentia, as he is absconding and believed to be operating from abroad.

The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu in an MCOCA case Special Judge (MP-MLA Court) Vishal Gogne issued NBW against Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu for June 9.

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The court issued the NBW as per the requirement of his trial in absentia. Sangwan is absconding and allegedly running an organised crime syndicate from abroad.

Ex-AAP MLA Naresh Balyan is also an accused in this case.

The NBW has been issued after hearing the submissions of the Delhi Police crime branch. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh alongwith Samridhi Dobhal appeared for Delhi Police and submitted that Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu is still not traceable. "The trial against him be conducted in absentia," the counsel said.

Court Cites BNSS for Trial in Absentia

The court noted that the charge sheet has made a prayer for trial against Kapil Sangwan @ Nandu to be conducted in absentia in terms of section 356 BNSS.

The court referred to BNSS and said that it is apparent from a reading of section 356 BNSS that before proceeding with trial in absentia under Section 356 (1), certain compliances are required to be made by the court in terms of section 356 (2) BNSS. One of the principal requirements of subsection (2) is the issuance of two consecutive warrants of arrest against the accused within the interval of at least thirty days.

The court deemed it fit that proceedings under section 356 BNSS be commenced firstly by compliance with section 356 (2) BNSS. "Let the first NBWs be issued against Kapil Sangwan @ Nandu for 09.06.2026," Special Judge Vishal Gogne ordered.

Further Directives to Prosecution

The court has asked the Prosecution to comply with other provisions of trial in absentia and sought a compliance report. "The IO shall provide the details of the relative or friend, if any, of the said accused to whom the requisite information about the commencement of the trial is to be provided," the court ordered.

The court directed to file the compliance report on July 9, 2026.

The matter is listed for hearing on June 9 and July 9. (ANI)