Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi announced that the MCD has regularised 1,467 sanitation workers in two months, with 400 more set to be regularised before Diwali. The Corporation also appointed 542 dependants of deceased workers on compassionate grounds.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has regularised 1,467 sanitation workers in two months, with around 400 more workers set to be regularised before Diwali, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said on Monday.

Details on Appointments, Promotions, and Future Goals

Addressing a press conference at the MCD headquarters, Wahi said the Corporation had also appointed dependants of deceased sanitation workers to 542 posts as daily-wage sanitation workers on compassionate grounds.

The Mayor said 505 sanitation workers belonging to the 1998–2000 and 2000–2002 batches were regularised in October. During the same month, dependants of deceased sanitation workers were appointed to 109 posts on compassionate grounds, while 111 Assistant Sanitation Inspectors were promoted to the post of Sanitation Inspector.

Wahi further announced that the MCD aims to regularise approximately 7,630 sanitation workers over the next three months.

'Recognising Hard Work and Dedication of Sanitation Workers'

He said sanitation workers were the backbone of Delhi’s cleanliness system and played a vital role in keeping the national capital clean by working under challenging conditions, the release stated. Recognising their contribution and safeguarding their interests are among the primary responsibilities of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

“Under the guidance of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, and the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is continuously working for the welfare of its employees and the protection of their rights. The Corporation’s sanitation workers have made significant contributions over the years towards strengthening Delhi’s cleanliness system. It is our responsibility to honour their hard work, dedication and service,” Wahi said.

He stated that the regularisation of 1,467 sanitation workers is not merely an administrative decision but also a significant step towards recognising their years of hard work and service. This measure will help provide greater employment stability and social security to the workers concerned and their families.

“Our sanitation workers work day and night tirelessly to strengthen Delhi’s cleanliness system. Taking necessary steps for their welfare and ensuring that they receive the benefits of their entitlements are among the Corporation’s key priorities. We are addressing matters concerning employees’ interests with sensitivity and on a priority basis,” the Mayor said.

Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, Chairperson of the Standing Committee Satya Sharma, Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav, and Chairperson of the Environment Management Services Committee Sandeep Kapoor were also present at the press conference. (ANI)