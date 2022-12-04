MCD Election 2022: Education to health & more; know top priorities of voters

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The high-stakes civic elections, primarily considered a three-way race between the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the Congress, have over 1.45 crore eligible voters to vote in the civic election and 1,349 candidates in the fray.  

    As the voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election began on Sunday morning, Delhiites top priorities include education development, health facilities, cleanliness, and improvement of municipal amenities. 

    Polling commenced at 8:00 am and will continue until 5:30 pm today. On December 7, votes will be counted. Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote in the MCD elections to the 250 wards, the results of which could have ramifications beyond the national capital.

    Cleanliness is the most important issue, believes Aarti Kohli (47) and hopes that whoever wins the local body would prioritise cleanliness.

    "MCD elections are important since they are fought on local issues. The most significant thing for me is cleanliness. If our places are not clean, diseases including malaria and dengue may spread," Kohli said. 

    "While voting, it was clear in my mind that the vote is for the development of our region and upgrading the school system," said Manoj Gupta, a resident of Lajpat Nagar.

    Prithviraj (79), who claims to have never missed an election, be it MCD, Lok Sabha, or Assembly, said that health and improving school infrastructure are top priorities for him when he votes.

    Casting his vote at the Krishna Nagar polling station, he said, "Ultimately, the children are our future leaders who need to be aware of what is going on in the country."

    Kanhaiya Lal, who arrived to vote at DDU Marg Pink Booth, said that people demand the development of schools and hospitals and the improvement of MCD infrastructure. "The party that can give us these things deserves to be in charge."

    Kamal Kishore (45) Mata Sundari Road resident claims the MCD's schools and hospitals are in bad shape. "Better facilities for school children are needed. Their financial status should not be a bar. That is the issue on which I voted."

    Rajkumari said that education was the most important topic and that whoever is elected should ensure that children receive the best education possible. "It's the MCD's responsibility to keep the streets clean. Cleanliness and hygiene should be prioritised."

    The MCD election is largely seen as a three-way race between the AAP, the BJP, and Congress. The AAP and the BJP have expressed confidence that they will win the elections, while the Congress seeks to reclaim lost ground.

    This is the first civic election held following the new delimitation exercise, and it comes days after the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections and a day before the second phase.

    While expressing his anguish with the situation in his neighbourhood, Raminder Singh (48) of Lajpat Nagar said that this time he ensured that his neighbours voted as well.

    He claims, "The roads are in poor condition. Additionally, no work has been done in recent years regarding cleanliness. People are taken for granted by them (political parties). They come to us seeking votes but once elected, all we get is bad roads and dirty locations."

    (With inputs from PTI)

