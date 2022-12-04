Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MCD election 2022: Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary's name missing from voters list

    Anil Chaudhary said, "My name does not appear on either the voter or the deleted list. My wife cast her vote. Officials are investigating it." He also urged Delhi residents to vote to 'make a corruption-free, drug-free, pollution-free, garbage-free, debt-free, and mafia-free corporation.' 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

    The Congress President of the Delhi unit, Anil Chaudhary, who arrived at a polling booth in Dallupura, East Delhi, to vote in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, could not exercise his franchise as his name was not present on the voters' list at the polling booth, on Sunday.

    "My name does not appear on either the voter or the deleted list. My wife cast her vote. Officials are investigating it," said Chaudhary. According to the present information, the officials are still searching for his name.

    The voter's name on the voter's list is mandatory to cast a vote. Before casting a vote, voters were advised by electoral commission officials to verify their names on the list. Days before the voting day, citizens were given provisions to add missing names to the list. It needs to be clarified whether Chaudhary's name was previously on the list.

    Chaudhary urged Delhi residents to vote to 'make a corruption-free, drug-free, pollution-free, garbage-free, debt-free, and mafia-free corporation' before the voting. 

    He tweeted, "Make certain you are not voting for those who have polluted the air, water, city, society, or politics! Vote to turn filthy Delhi into Shining Delhi."

    Voting for representatives from Delhi's 250 municipal wards began today at 8 am. The Congress party seeks to reclaim lost ground in this high-stakes contest, which is widely perceived as a three-way fight between the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Congress.

    The ruling BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party have each fielded 250 candidates. The Congress has 247 candidates, while the Bahujan Samaj Party has 132. There are also 384 independents competing. There are a total of 1,349 contestants in the running.

    In Delhi, around 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote. The Election Commission has set up 13,638 polling booths across Delhi for the election. For an excellent voting experience, 68 model polling stations and 68 pink polling stations encompassing all eleven assembly segments have been put up. The counting will take place on December 7.

    Also read: 'Make Delhi clean, beautiful': Arvind Kejriwal to voters; asks them 'not to vote for corrupt'

    Also read: MCD Election 2022: Voting for Delhi's 250 MCD wards underway; check details

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
