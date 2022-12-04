Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MCD Election 2022: Voting for Delhi's 250 MCD wards underway; check details

    While the Congress is running for 247 seats, the BJP and the AAP have each fielded 250 candidates. The BJP is running for a fourth term as the civic organisation's ruling party.

    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election is underway on Sunday (December 4), setting the stage for the crucial municipal elections, which are primarily seen as a three-way race between the BJP, the AAP, and the Congress. 

    It can be seen that this is the first civic election following the new delimitation process, and the MCD elections will take place between the two phases of Gujarat Assembly elections, on December 1 and 5. Elections for the 250 MCD wards will be held from 8 am to 5:30 pm.

    It is reportedly said that more than 1.46 crore residents in 250 wards are eligible to vote in the civic polls, which are widely regarded as a three-way race between the BJP, the AAP, and the Congress.

    The results of the MCD election will be announced on December 7, a day before the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

    Meanwhile, about 40,000 Delhi Police officers, 20,000 home guards, and 108 CAPF and SAP companies are stationed across Delhi. All government schools were closed on Saturday due to the election, and the MCD schools will also be closed on December 5—the day after the election.

    Earlier, the MCD elections have historically reported low voter turnout. Delhi recorded 43.24 per cent of turnouts in 2007, 53.39 per cent in 2012, and 53.5 per cent in 2017. In contrast, Delhi's parliamentary and assembly elections saw significantly higher turnout in 2014, 2015, 2019, and 2020, with 66.4 per cent, 67.13 per cent, 67.4 per cent, and 62.59 per cent, respectively.

