MCD election 2022: BJP tops list with most wealthy candidates, reveals report

The ADR examined the affidavits of 1,336 candidates, out of which 556 are millionaires. The ADR and Delhi Election Watch examined 1,336 candidate self-sworn affidavits. The ADR could not evaluate 13 candidates, as their affidavits were either poorly scanned or complete material needed to be posted on the Delhi State Election Commission website.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has the most millionaire candidates contesting in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections on December 4, followed by the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, according to a survey by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Out of the three wealthiest candidates, two are from the BJP, and one is from the AAP.

Three AAP candidates have the most liabilities, while two independent candidates have revealed zero assets. According to the research, another independent candidate, a Congress nominee, and a BSP candidate have the fewest assets.

It added that 162 (65 per cent) of the 249 BJP candidates examined, 148 (60 per cent) of the 248 from AAP, and 107 (44 per cent) of the 245 Congress candidates have reported assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The average asset per candidate running in the elections this time is Rs 2.27 crore, as per the research. In the 2017 civic elections, the average assets per candidate for the 2,315 candidates was Rs 1.61 crore.

According to the report, the average assets per candidate for the 249 BJP candidates examined are Rs 4.04 crore, Rs 3.74 crore for the 248 AAP candidates, and Rs 1.98 crore for the 245 Congress candidates.

BJP's Ram Dev Sharma, running in the 79-Ballimaran ward, has reported total assets of approximately Rs 66 crore. Nandini Sharma, who represents the party in the 149-Malviya Nagar ward, has reported assets worth more than Rs 49.84 crore; Jitender Bansala, who represents the party in the 248-Karawal Nagar ward, has revealed assets worth more than Rs 48.27 crore in their affidavits. According to the report, six hundred forty-three candidates (48 per cent) have reported liabilities.



The AAP candidates from 53-Rohini-E, 98-Subhash Nagar, 146-Amar Colony, Kuldip Mittal, Manju Setia, and Jitender Kumar reported the most liabilities among all candidates, totalling more than 15.43 crore, 10.94 crores, and 10.07 crore, respectively.

The ADR examined the affidavits of 1,336 candidates, out of which 556 are millionaires.

There are no Congress nominees among the top ten wealthiest candidates, whereas there are five BJP candidates, three AAP candidates, and two independents.

This year's MCD elections, which will be held on December 4, will have 1,349 candidates.

The ADR and Delhi Election Watch analysed 1,336 self-sworn affidavits of candidates. The ADR could not evaluate 13 candidates as their affidavits were either poorly scanned or complete information needed to be uploaded on the Delhi State Election Commission website.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read: MCD issues licences to 200 restaurants in Delhi to operate open-air dining; check details

Also read: 'Arrest him': AAP's Manish Sisodia after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says 'concerned over Kejriwal's safety'

Also read: After being denied MCD poll ticket, AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj dies by suicide; check details