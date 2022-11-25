Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MCD issues licences to 200 restaurants in Delhi to operate open-air dining; check details

    The statement reads, "200 businesses across the Capital were granted licences in less than a week after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi granted applications by restaurants and eateries to enable them to undertake open-air dining in terraces and open spaces attached to them."

    MCD issues licences to 200 restaurants in Delhi to operate open-air dining; check details - adt
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    As per the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, 200 businesses, including restaurants and cafes, have been granted permits to engage in open-air eating on terraces and associated open areas across the city.

    According to the MCD statement, 155 open-space eating permits have already been issued, with the remaining 45 for terrace dining.

    Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena formed a committee of senior officials from the relevant departments and agencies to ease and simplify the licencing requirements for restaurants, eating establishments, and hotels by October 31, 2022. This move is intended to benefit the hospitality industry by paving the way for late-night, outdoor, and terrace dining. The Committee submitted its findings within 15 days, and the MCD began accepting applications for outside eating. Since assuming power, the L-G has steadfastly supported policies that boost economic activity, job creation, and the 'Night Time Economy.'

    Over the last month, he met with officials from the Delhi Police, Local Bodies, and the Environment Department, among others, to ensure an enabling regime for the Hotel/Restaurant/Hospitality Industry.

    Previously, Delhi Police, Local Bodies (MCD & NDMC), the Fire Department, and the DPCC required registration/licensing and inspection of hospitality establishments/entrepreneurs, particularly those in the small and medium segments of the city. These processes and requirements were frequently found to be out of date, overly restrictive, coercive, and discretionary.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
