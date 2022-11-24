After being denied MCD poll ticket, AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj dies by suicide; check details

Sandeep Bhardwaj was the secretary of the AAP trade wing in Delhi. He was also the owner of Bhardwaj Marbles at Rajouri Garden and was divorced.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sandeep Bhardwaj on Thursday (November 24) committed suicide in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area. It is reportedly said that Sandeep was about to get a ticket from the party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, but it did not happen and since then he was troubled.

Upon getting the information, the police reached the spot and took the deceased body in to their custody and sent it for postmortem.

At 4:40 PM, a PCR call was received from Kukreja Hospital in Rajouri Garden indicating that one person, Sandeep Bhardwaj s/o Naresh Bhardwaj had died. A 55-year-old man was found dead in his home after hanging himself.

Meanwhile, a crime squad was dispatched to the scene of the incident. Inquest proceedings, under Section 174 of the criminal penal code (CrPC), are being carried out in accordance with the law.

He has two unmarried sisters and a son aged 20 years who live with him.

The ruling Delhi government has already been under fire over the distribution of tickets for the upcoming MCD elections after an unverified sting operation alleging party committee members charging money for granting tickets to fight elections came to light earlier this week.

According to BJP's allegation, there was an agreement of taking a total of Rs 82 lakh between the AAP members. They had to give the first installment of Rs 21 lakhs, the second installment of Rs 40 lakhs, and the third installment of Rs 21 lakhs.