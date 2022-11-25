Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Arrest him': AAP's Manish Sisodia after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says 'concerned over Kejriwal's safety'

    The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, Manish Sisodia, claimed BJP MP Manoj Tiwari is 'openly asking his goons' to attack Arvind Kejriwal and has completed planning for the alleged assassination. The leader has now called for the arrest of Manoj Tiwari over the latest row. 

    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

    The Deputy chief minister of Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Manish Sisodia, called for the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday in connection with a row between the two parties over chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to Sisodia, the BJP is 'planning to kill' Kejriwal due to 'fear of defeat' in the upcoming Gujarat assembly and Delhi MCD elections. His tweet was in response to a post on Thursday by Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who said he is 'concerned about Kejriwal's safety.'

     

    AAP's Manish Sisodia has also accused the BJP leader of being a part of the alleged plot. The BJP, on the other hand, refuted Sisodia's claims, claiming that the AAP was 'totally frustrated' and attempting to gain 'public sympathy.'

    Sisodia, in his tweet, wrote, "Fearing defeat in the Gujarat and MCD elections, the BJP is plotting to kill Arvind Kejriwal. BJP MP, Manoj Tiwari, has openly asked his goons to attack Arvind Kejriwal, and they have fully planned it. We are not afraid of their cheap politics. People will now respond to their hooliganism."

     

    Manish Sisodia's comments came after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed concerns about Arvind Kejriwal's security. Tiwari also alleged corruption in the Delhi government and the 'sale of tickets' in MCD elections.

    Tiwari wrote to Twitter, "I am concerned about Arvind Kejriwal's security because people are angry about ongoing corruption, ticket sales, friendship with a rapist, and the jail massage row. Their legislators were also beaten. I hope this does not happen with the Delhi CM. Only the court could impose punishment."

    The AAP and the BJP are battling over MCD elections in Delhi and Gujarat assembly elections, and accusations are flying fast and thick from both sides.

