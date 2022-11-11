Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MCD Election 2022: BJP criticises AAP, says 'those with warrants in their names cannot make guarantees'

    The BJP leader alleged that a copy of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy was leaked before it was notified last year to benefit Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's friends.

    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 2:58 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (November 11) slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after it announced 10 promises for the MCD polls, saying that those who have warrants issued in their names cannot give guarantees.

    Addressing a press conference in the national capital, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said those who guaranteed an honest government in Delhi "changed 140 mobile phones costing Rs 1.2 crore to destroy evidence related to the excise policy scam".

    "Thirty-four persons accused in the excise policy scam, including (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia, changed 140 mobile phones to cover their digital footprints. Sisodia did all this on the directions of (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal," Patra charged.

    "Those who have warrants issued in their names cannot give guarantees," he said in response to a question regarding the 10 guarantees for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections announced by the AAP earlier in the day.

    The BJP leader alleged that a copy of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy was leaked before it was notified last year to benefit Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's friends.

    Patra said the Delhi government handed over the wholesale liquor business to private players and allowed cartelisation by giving multiple retail licenses to big companies.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said people will vote for the AAP in the upcoming municipal polls to clear the "garbage of the BJP" and if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in the MCD, it will make the "mountains" of trash disappear from the city in five years.

    Addressing the media, Sisodia said, "Just to show that the height of the Ghazipur landfill has come down, the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken garbage from it and dumped it in nearby areas." He further said that the saffron party lacks the intention to solve the problem.

    The Election Commission has announced that the poll for the MCD elections will be held on December 4, in which more than one crore residents will cast their votes.

