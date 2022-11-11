Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: Congress names 21 sitting party MLAs in its second list of candidates

    So far, the Congress has announced candidates for 68 seats of the first phase, while announcement is awaited for 21 seats, including Morbi, Talala, Bhavnagar-Rural, Dhari, Kodinar, Rapar, Bharuch, Rajkot East, Rajkot West, Jambusar, Navsari and Jamnagar Rural.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 1:54 PM IST

    The Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded as many as 21 of its sitting MLAs in the state for next month's Assembly elections. In its second list of 46 candidates, the Congress has also named four Muslim candidates.

    Of the total 182 seats of the Gujarat Assembly, voting for the 89 seats will be held on December 1 in the first phase. On November 4, the Congress had announced its first list having names of candidates for 43 seats of both first phase and second phase of polls. But in the second list, all the 46 candidates are for the first phase.

    Also read: Election Commission records seizure of Rs 50 cr in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 71 cr in Gujarat; check details

    So far, the Congress has announced candidates for 68 seats of the first phase, while announcement is awaited for 21 seats, including Morbi, Talala, Bhavnagar-Rural, Dhari, Kodinar, Rapar, Bharuch, Rajkot East, Rajkot West, Jambusar, Navsari and Jamnagar Rural.

    According to the latest list of 46 candidates, the party appears to be playing safe as it has repeated its 21 sitting MLAs, including former Leader of Opposition and Amreli MLA Paresh Dhanani, state working president and Tankara MLA Lalit Kagathara and senior MLA Punja Vansh of Una seat, for the upcoming polls.

    Also read: PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Other seats for which it has fielded the sitting MLAs are - Dasada, Chotila, Dhoraji, Kalavad (SC), Khambhalia, Jamjodhpur, Junagadh, Mangrol, Somnath, Lathi, Savarkundla, Rajula, Talaja, Mandvi (ST), Vyara (ST), Nizar (ST), Vansda (ST).

    So far, none of the sitting Congress MLAs from the seats going for polls on December 1 have been dropped by the party, while announcement for the remaining 21 seats, which include some currently held by the party, is awaited. In the latest list, Congress has fielded four Muslim candidates, including sitting MLA of Wankaner seat - Mohammad Javed Pirzada.

    Also read: Election Commission bans exit poll projections, opinion polls for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

    Apart from him, it gave tickets to Mamadbhai Jung Jat for Absada seat, Sulenan Patel for Vagra and Aslam Cyclewala for Surat East.

    Of the 89 seats in the first phase, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has so far announced the candidates for 84 seats. The last day of filing the nominations is December 14 for the first phase. In 2017, the Congress had won 77 seats, but its current strength in the Assembly has come down to 59 after several MLAs switched loyalty.

    The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases - on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 1:54 PM IST
