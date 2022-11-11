Election Commission records seizure of Rs 50 cr in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 71 cr in Gujarat; check details

Gujarat witnessed seizures of Rs 71.88 crore in just a few days of announcement of elections, which surpasses even the seizures made in the entire duration of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct in 2017 assembly elections, which was Rs 27.21 crore.

The Election Commission on Friday (November 11) said that "record seizures" of cash, liquor and freebies have been made as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh go for assembly polls. While Himachal Pradesh goes to poll on Saturday (November 12), Gujarat will have voting on December 1 and 5.

According to the Election Commission, there has been a five-fold increase in seizures in Himachal Pradesh compared to the 2017 assembly elections.

The Election Commission also said its comprehensive planning led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar ahead of the polls has given "encouraging" results in terms of seizures.

Similarly, the seizures in Himachal Pradesh are also significant, amounting to Rs 50.28 crore as compared to Rs 9.03 crore, marking more than a five-fold increase.

Earlier, the EC said that a ban would come into effect from November 12 onwards on conducting or publishing of exit polls in connection with the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. According to reports, the ban will remain in place till December 5.

In its notification, the EC said, "The period between 8 am on 12-11-2022 and 5.30 pm on 05-12-2022 as the period during which conducting any Exit Poll and publishing/publicizing the result of any exit poll in connection with Himachal Pradesh Elections and Gujarat Elections 2022 shall be prohibited."

In Gujarat, BJP has been in power in the state from the last 27 years and is considered as BJP bastion. The saffron party is expected to see a tough challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming election.