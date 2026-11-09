Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil has rubbished Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's claims about Honda exiting the state, asserting the automaker is happy, and criticized the Union Minister for spreading baseless, damaging allegations.

MB Patil Refutes Claims of Honda Exiting Karnataka State Operations

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil has refuted Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s reported claim that Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) was planning to exit the state, asserting that the automaker is "very happy with Karnataka". Reacting to the claim on Sunday, Patil accused Kumaraswamy of actively "damaging" the state's industrial reputation instead of leveraging his central post to attract investments. He claimed that representatives of the company have not met the Union Minister, yet he made the statement.

Patil Dismisses Allegations as Baseless

"To Kumaraswamy's statement, Honda is very happy with Karnataka. We have given 135 acres of land and everything. Honda people met me the other day; they have not met Kumaraswamy. Probably, in his dream, Honda had come. Being a Union Minister, he should support Karnataka to get industries...He has done nothing, and he tries to damage Karnataka - that too falsely. Honda is very happy. We have given them land; we have given everything...When I replied to Kumaraswamy, I did not know that these people have not met him. Without Honda people meeting him, he makes such a statement. He wants to be the CM again, which he will not become," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Patil also dismissed Kumaraswamy's allegations regarding the continuation of the Hassan Deputy Commissioner in the same post on Sunday, terming the charges baseless. "Having served as Chief Minister himself, Kumaraswamy should refrain from making irresponsible statements. Would anyone take money from a Deputy Commissioner? He should stop making baseless allegations on such matters every day," Patil said. He said Kumaraswamy, who is currently the Union Minister for Heavy Industries, had initially sought 100 acres of land in Mandya for establishing a vehicle testing and training centre, and the state government had agreed to the proposal. Kumaraswamy was now seeking 500 acres, and the state was willing to consider the request, he added. "The Chief Minister will take the final decision," Patil said. (ANI)

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