Over 2 lakh devotees have visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the first six days of Navratri, causing a massive surge in footfall. Despite a temporary suspension of registration, the yatra is proceeding smoothly with enhanced arrangements.

The holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi is witnessing a massive surge in pilgrim footfall during the ongoing Navratri festival, with more than 2 lakh devotees having paid obeisance in the first six days.

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Officials said the yatra is proceeding smoothly despite the heavy rush, with elaborate arrangements in place to manage the continuous inflow of pilgrims. The base camp at Katra and the track leading to the Bhawan remain crowded throughout the day and night.

Pilgrim Management and Registration

Registration for the pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji was temporarily suspended on the eve of March 21 due to a heavy inflow of devotees during the Navratri festival, but soon resumed by 4 AM on March 22.

Authorities had suspended the registration process as a precautionary measure to manage the large crowd and ensure the safety and smooth movement of pilgrims. With the situation improving and better crowd management in place, registration has now been restored.

A large number of devotees continue to arrive at Katra, showing strong faith and enthusiasm during the auspicious Navratri period.

Enhanced Facilities for a Safe Yatra

The Shrine Board has strengthened facilities, including security, crowd management, sanitation, and medical services to ensure a safe and comfortable pilgrimage for all visitors. Additional staff and security personnel have been deployed to handle the increased rush.

Authorities have urged devotees to follow guidelines and cooperate with officials to ensure smooth movement along the yatra route.

The large turnout reflects strong faith among devotees during Navratri, with numbers expected to increase further in the coming days.

The surge in footfall comes in the wake of the ongoing Chaitra Navratri festival, hence drawing thousands of devotees from across the country to seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji.

Despite the heavy inflow, the yatra is progressing in an orderly manner. The authorities are maintaining strict control over the crowd and are ensuring that all essential facilities are available for the pilgrims.