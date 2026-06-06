A massive fire erupted in a Narela factory. Separately, police arrested a cook whose negligence allegedly caused the Malaviya Nagar fire that killed 21. The hotel owner was also arrested after major safety violations were discovered.

Fire at Narela plastic factory

A massive fire erupted in a plastic factory in Narela Industrial Area in Delhi on Saturday. Fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and began attempts to douse the fire, according to officials. Further details are awaited.

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Malaviya Nagar fire: Arrests made in blaze that killed 21

Meanwhile, Delhi police have arrested a cook in connection with the Malaviya Nagar fire incident, which killed 21 people, including several foreign nationals, officials said on Saturday. The police said that the investigation has revealed that the cook's negligence led to the fire. The police have also detained several other individuals in relation to the fire.

A devastating fire at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area in the early hours of Wednesday claimed at least 21 lives, including 13 foreign nationals, and left several others injured.

Investigation reveals safety violations

During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure. According to sources, the windows and glass panels of the building had been completely sealed, leaving no outlet for smoke to escape.

Investigators also found that the entrance to the basement was locked from the inside. Rescue teams reportedly took nearly 10 minutes to gain access to the basement, from where six to seven people were rescued.

Chargesheet filed, hotel owner in custody

Police arrested the hotel owner, Lovekesh Bajaj, Sweety Sarkar and Pushpo Sarkar in connection with the case. Following the completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed before the court against the accused persons. Bajaj, who owns the Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar, has been sent to four days of police custody in connection with the fire tragedy in which 28 people also sustained injuries.