A fire broke out at a plywood warehouse and shops in Kirti Nagar's Lakkar Mandi, New Delhi. Over nine fire engines were dispatched, successfully controlling the blaze. Cooling operations are underway, and no casualties have been reported so far.

Fire Erupts at Kirti Nagar Market A fire erupted at Kirti Nagar's Lakkar Mandi this morning, affecting a plywood warehouse and nearby shops, officials said. Firefighters from multiple stations rushed to the scene with over nine fire engines, successfully bringing the blaze under control. Following containment, cooling operations were initiated to prevent any further flare-ups. No casualties have been reported so far. More details awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)