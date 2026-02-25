Congress MP Imran Masood questioned PM Modi's visit to Israel, urging him to raise the issue of deaths in Gaza and stating India's support for Palestine. He also commented on the arrest of the IYC President during AI impact summit protests.

Congress Questions PM's Visit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day Israel visit, Congress MP Imran Masood on Wednesday said that India's diplomatic stance on Palestine remains clear with the government supporting Palestine. "What can Israel give to India?... The PM is going there. If there is any morality, then he should talk about death of children in Gaza. Govt of India's stand is clear, that it supports Palestine...," Masood told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He also spoke on the AI impact summit protests and the subsequent arrest of the Indian Youth Congress President a day earlier. "You have put the national president (IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib) behind bars. When people die by falling into a pit, does that not affect the country's image? When people die due to consuming dirty water, does this tarnish the image of the country?...This platform (India AI Impact summit) was not bigger than the United Nations, where a girl from Manipur protested....There is so much fear of the Epstein files that everything is being done to change narrative."

Details of PM Modi's State Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a State visit to Israel on February 25-26. The visit comes at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and marks the Prime Minister's second visit to Israel, following his 2017 trip when he became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit the country.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The two leaders will review the significant progress made in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

According to the MEA, the leaders are also expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will also call on Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel. (ANI)