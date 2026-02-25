A bride was shot and critically injured by her alleged lover during her wedding ceremony in Buxar, Bihar. The man opened fire on stage during the jaimala ritual, causing widespread panic among guests.

A shocking incident unfolded in Bihar’s Buxar district when a wedding ceremony turned violent after a bride was allegedly shot by her lover during the jaimala ritual. The attack took place on stage in front of guests, leaving attendees in panic and disbelief.

According to reports, the accused arrived at the wedding venue and opened fire at the bride during the exchange of garlands, a key ritual in North Indian weddings. The sudden gunfire disrupted the ceremony, causing chaos as family members and guests rushed to help the injured woman.

The bride sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby medical facility for emergency treatment. Due to the severity of her condition, doctors referred her to a hospital in Varanasi for advanced care. Her current condition remains critical, raising concerns among her family members.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accused had a prior relationship with the bride and may have carried out the attack due to personal grievances, possibly linked to her marriage. However, authorities have not officially confirmed all motives and are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Police officials reached the scene soon after the shooting and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused. Statements from witnesses and family members are being recorded to piece together the sequence of events. Security in the area has been tightened to prevent further unrest.

The incident has sparked outrage locally, highlighting concerns over safety at public gatherings and the persistence of violent personal disputes. It also underscores the need for stricter vigilance during large social events, especially weddings, where emotions and tensions can sometimes escalate unexpectedly.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.