A massive fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments on BD Marg in Delhi, which houses several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. Fire engines rushed to the spot while the cause of the blaze remains unknown.

A massive fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments in New Delhi. The fire erupted in one of the upper floors of the complex, triggering panic among residents. Upon receiving information, fire brigade teams arrived at the scene and began relief operations. Six vehicles have been dispatched to the spot.

Brahmaputra Apartments is a residential complex for Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament, located on Dr. Bishambhar Das Marg in New Delhi. The building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, and houses several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.