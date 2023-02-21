Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Massive crackdown by NIA on gangsters syndicate; raids underway at 72 locations

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches and raids at more than 70 locations across several states in connection with cases against gangster and their criminal syndicate, including Punjab, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. 

    Feb 21, 2023

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches and raids in 72 locations in many states, including Punjab, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday, February 21. The massive raids were carried out in connection with NIA cases filed against gangsters and their criminal syndicates. The raids are being conducted in over 30 different locations across Punjab. 

    In 2022, NIA registered the case after it was found that terrorist outfits and terror elements based abroad collaborated with leaders and members of organised criminal gangs in the country's northern states to commit targeted killings and violent criminal acts.

    It has revealed that the terror-gangster-drug smuggler network was also smuggling terrorist hardware, including arms, ammunition, explosives, and IEDs, across the border via a vast inter-state network of gunrunners, ammunition manufacturers, supplies, illegal arms, and explosive traffickers.

    On February 15, NIA announced a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, commonly known as 'Landa,' who is wanted in connection with terror cases in Punjab, said officials. 

    The agency's official spokesperson said, "A cash reward of Rs 15 lakh has been announced for any information leading to the arrest of Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias 'Landa,'" adding that the informer's identity will be kept secret.

    A resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, Sandhu is believed to reside in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and is wanted by security agencies in connection with the 2022 grenade attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali. 

    In a separate case, the NIA successfully had Arsh Dalla, who lives in Canada, designated as an 'individual terrorist' by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 9.

    The NIA opened a general investigation into the terrorist activities of chiefs and members of criminal terrorist organisations such as the Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International, and the International Sikh Youth Federation.

    Smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives, and IEDs across international borders for use by operatives and members of terror outfits and organised criminal gangs carrying out terrorist acts in Punjab is one of their activities.

    Also Read: Coimbatore car blast case: NIA raids 60 locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala; check details

    Also Read: Mumbai airport gets threat call from Indian Mujahideen; agencies put on high alert

    Also Read: Mumbai's security beefed up after NIA receives mail threatening terror attack in city

