    Coimbatore car blast case: NIA raids 60 locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala; check details

    On October 23, 2022, around 4:30 am, an LPG cylinder exploded inside a Maruti 800 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The explosion occurred near the Kottai Eswaran temple, killing a 25-year-old man, identified as Jamesha Mubeen.

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (February 15) carried out searches at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in connection with the 2022 Coimbatore car explosion case. It is reportedly said that the raids are being conducted at over 60 locations across the three states.

    On October 23, 2022, Jamesha Mubeen, a suspected terrorist, was killed after a gas cylinder in the car he was travelling in exploded in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple at Kottaimedu in the communally sensitive Ukkdam area.

    The explosion that happened a day before the Diwali festival was termed a "Lone wolf" attack. The city police had earlier seized 75 kg of explosives, documents from Mubeen including the drawing of a flag resembling that of ISIS and wordings like those who touched Allah’s name will be uprooted.

    In December last year, as many as six people were arrested by the police for allegedly helping Mubeen purchase explosives on an e-commerce platform and transport them from his rented house to another house.

    Initially, the explosion was thought to be an accident. However, after investigation, state DGP Sylendra Babu made some shocking discoveries that revealed a terror angle.

    "We found in that vehicle nails, marbles and other stuff which are being examined by the forensic department. Following a search at his house we recovered some low intensive explosives--potassium nitrate, aluminum powder, charcoal, sulphur-- used in making country bombs," said the DGP.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 8:45 AM IST
