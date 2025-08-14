A massive cloudburst in Kishtwar’s Chashoti area triggered flash floods, washing away a langar and killing at least 38 people. Rescue operations are underway, and a weather alert has been issued for heavy rain in Jammu & Kashmir.

At least 38 people have died after a massive cloudburst hit Chashoti in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, triggering flash floods. The incident occurred near the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra and rescue operations are underway in the areas. Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma, confirmed that a langar (community kitchen) in the area was washed away. "A flash flood has occurred at Chashoti area in Kishtwar. Rescue operations have been started," he said.

Rescue efforts underway

Local administration teams, along with rescue personnel, have been rushed to the site. Officials said damage assessment and medical arrangements are being made. However, official confirmation of casualties is still awaited. The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has issued an alert for moderate to heavy rainfall across many parts of Jammu & Kashmir over the next 4-6 hours. The forecast includes intense showers, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Minister monitors situation

Amit Shah spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The Union Home Minister has assured central assistance after the massive cloudburst triggered a flash flood in the Chashoti area of Kishtwar district. Shah wrote on X, "Spoke with the LG and Chief Minister of J&K on the cloudburst in Kishtwar district. The local administration is conducting relief and rescue operations. NDRF teams have promptly been rushed to the site. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir through every situation. Assured of all possible assistance to the people in need."

Earlier, Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh spoke to the Deputy Commissioner after receiving an urgent message from the Leader of Opposition in J&K and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma. In a post on X, he wrote, “A massive cloudburst in Chositi area could result in substantial casualties. Administration has immediately swung into action, the rescue team has left for the site. My office is receiving regular updates, and all possible assistance will be provided."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed on X about his conversation with Home Minister Amit Shah and that he was briefed about the situation in Chashoti.

Uttarkashi cloudburst

A cloudburst and flash floods caused mass destruction in Dharali and Harsil of Uttarkashi district on August 5. A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlements on August 5. The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali. Several houses were reported to have been swept away. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth on Sunday reviewed the first phase of relief and rescue operations being carried out under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after the natural disaster in the Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi.

DGP Seth conducted a high-level review of the upcoming action plan at Police Headquarters in Dehradun. All senior police officers and team leaders of various branches of police, SDRF, fire service, PAC, telecom, etc., who were sent for effective conduct of relief and rescue operations in Uttarkashi district, attended the meeting. During the meeting, the DGP took updated information of relief and rescue operations from all the officers, ADG L/O, IG PAC, IG SDRF, IG Telecom, IG Fire, IG L/O, IG SDRF, IG Garhwal Range, DIG L/O, etc., and appreciated the efforts made so far by the forces working at the site of the incident.

(With ANI inputs)

