A cloudburst over Uttarakhand’s Dharali village triggered massive flash floods, sweeping away homes and hotels. 4 people have been killed and many are feared trapped. Rescue teams, including the Army, are conducting urgent relief operations.

At least 4 people have been killed after a cloudburst early Tuesday morning triggered flash floods in Dharali village of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand. The cloudburst happened in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, which led to heavy flow of water, debris and mud sweeping through the high-altitude region. Locals reported that the floods caused widespread panic, damaging several homes and hotels. Many villagers ran for their lives as muddy water and debris rushed into the village.

Videos shared from the scene showed people screaming and running as a massive current of water roared through the narrow streets.

Army and rescue teams rush to the scene

Disaster response teams have been rushed to the spot. Officials said the situation is serious and every effort is being made to rescue those trapped and provide help to the villagers. Both ITBP and the NDRF teams are at the spot along with Army teams to ensure rescue and operations at the site. Indo-Tibetan Border Force has rushed a 16-member team to the cloudburst site in Uttarkashi and has been assisting in the rescue operation. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to assess the situation after heavy damage caused by the cloudburst in Dharali.

The Indian Army's Ibex Brigade was immediately mobilised. Troops reached the affected area to begin rescue and relief operations.

"Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold", the Army's Central Command said in a statement.

The Army said it remains committed to supporting civilians in this crisis and will continue rescue efforts until everyone is accounted for.

Many feared trapped under debris

According to a locals, around 10 to 12 people may be trapped under the debris. They also estimated that nearly 20 to 25 hotels and homestays have been completely washed away by the flood.

Uttarkashi Police told ANI, "In Uttarkashi, due to the rising water level of Kheer Gadh in the Harsil area, reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site."

SDRF IG informed that battalions with specialised equipment have been dispatched to the spot and are on rescue operation is being done in a coordinated manner.

While speaking to ANI, SDRF IG, Arun Mohan Joshi said, "As soon as we got the information, our nearest SDRF team has reached the spot. Two other units are about to reach. Rescue work is being done in a coordinated manner. The nearby NDRF, Army teams are also reaching the spot. Specialised equipment in our SDRF battalion headquarters, which can be used in this disaster, is also being sent... Whether it is the Army, ITBP, or NDRF, all the teams are reaching the spot, and rescue is being done in a coordinated manner."

While the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, there are fears of major destruction to both property and life. Roads, electricity lines, and water systems in the area are likely to have been affected.

CM Dhami's emergency orders amid heavy rains

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed sadness after the cloudburst hit the area and caused the immense damage. CM Dhami said that the administration, including SDRF and NDRF, are engaged in the rescue operation and the situation is being closely monitored.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, “The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety.”

Pushkar Singh Dhami had issued instructions on Monday (August 4) to all District Magistrates, asking them to remain on high alert due to continuous rain in the state. In a virtual meeting, the Chief Minister directed that:

Roads blocked by rains should be cleared quickly

Water and electricity systems should be restored immediately

Rural connectivity must not be disrupted

Flooding and crop damage must be assessed and managed fast

These orders were given in advance, as the state has been witnessing heavy rainfall and worsening weather for past few weeks.

Situation being closely monitored

Officials say that the full scale of the damage will become clear only after complete surveys and rescue missions. Teams are currently clearing debris, looking for survivors, and shifting people to safer areas.

Weather experts say such cloudbursts are becoming more frequent due to changes in climate patterns. Villages in hilly areas like Uttarkashi are especially vulnerable.

Authorities are expected to share more updates soon.

(With agency inputs)