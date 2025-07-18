Over 40 private schools in Bengaluru, India, received bomb threats via email on July 18, 2025, causing widespread panic and evacuations.

Chaos unfolded across Bengaluru on Friday (July 18) morning after nearly 40 private schools received bomb threats via email, sparking panic among students, parents, and staff. What began as an ordinary school day quickly turned into scenes of confusion and fear, as police cordoned off campuses, and emergency sirens filled the air in several neighbourhoods.

Many schools were mid-session when authorities asked staff to begin immediate evacuations. Parents, alerted through frantic phone calls and WhatsApp messages, rushed to school gates—some in tears, others desperately calling teachers for updates.

Bomb squads and dog units were deployed to scan classrooms, buses, playgrounds, and nearby areas. For hours, the focus was on ensuring every child was safe. While no explosives were found, the psychological impact was palpable. Some schools declared a half-day, others called off classes entirely, prioritising calm over routine.

The threat came on the heels of a similar scare in Delhi just hours earlier, where at least 20 schools received identical threats. Investigators are now exploring whether the two incidents are connected and whether a larger pattern is emerging.