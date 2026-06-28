During his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi urged people to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav. He called for using clay idols made by local artisans and avoiding those made of Plaster of Paris to protect the environment and support local economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to celebrate Ganesh Utsav in an environmentally responsible manner by purchasing only clay idols made by local artisans and avoiding idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP).

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Addressing the nation during the 135th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister noted that there is still time for the Ganesh Utsav festival and appealed to idol makers to prioritise clay idols and urged buyers to verify the material and origin of the idols before purchasing them.

"Please make an effort to ensure that the idol of Ganpati Bappa installed in your home, society, or neighbourhood is made from the soil of our own country and crafted by the hands of our own potters and local artisans," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said many people had written to him requesting that he speak about Ganesh Utsav, which falls in September this year.

"I also urge those who make Ganesh idols to prioritise clay idols, and I ask buyers to check what the idol is made of and which country it was produced in. Do not buy idols made of Plaster of Paris at all," the PM said.

Highlighting the environmental benefits of clay idols, PM Modi said they dissolve naturally after immersion and help protect water bodies. "Clay idols dissolve naturally in water after the worship rituals conclude. This helps protect our rivers, ponds, and the environment. It allows us to uphold our faith while also fulfilling our responsibility towards nature. When we purchase idols from local artisans, we strengthen the resolve of being 'Vocal for Local'. I am confident that during this 'Ganesh Utsav'--and indeed during every such festival, we will give serious thought to these matters and take steps in the national interest," he said.

Community-led green initiatives

Further highlighting a community-led initiative by women in Biaora in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, the Prime Minister lauded women's initiatives who transformed plastic waste into eco-bricks for public use. "I had the opportunity to learn about some women from Biaora in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. They resolved to remove the plastic waste scattered around their area. Instead of contemplating for someone else to bring about change, they took the initiative to collect plastic waste and empty bottles from across the town themselves," he said.

PM Modi said the campaign gradually expanded and resulted in plastic being converted into eco-bricks that are now being used to beautify public spaces. "Today, these very eco-bricks are being used to beautify public spaces. In Rajgarh, hundreds of kilograms of plastic have been recycled and put to productive use over the past few months. In other words, the plastic that once polluted the city is now contributing to its beauty, thanks to the efforts of these women," he added.

Call for water conservation

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of water conservation and called for renewed public participation in the ongoing 'Catch the Rain' campaign. "We must save every single drop of rainwater. We cannot let the momentum of the 'Catch the Rain' campaign slacken in the slightest. So, I urge you especially: let us come together to save every drop of rain," PM Modi said.

(ANI)