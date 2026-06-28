PM Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve every drop of rainwater via the 'Catch the Rain' campaign. In his 'Mann Ki Baat', he also highlighted India's Yoga Day success and the induction of indigenous warships into the Navy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to conserve every drop of rainwater, calling for renewed public participation in the Centre's "Catch the Rain" campaign to strengthen water conservation efforts across the country.

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Addressing the 135th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi stressed that the momentum of the nationwide campaign should not slow down.

"Water conservation is a must! We must save every single drop of rainwater. We cannot let the momentum of the 'Catch the Rain' campaign slacken in the slightest. So, I urge you specially: let us come together to save every drop of rain," PM Modi said.

"Catch the Rain" with the tagline "Catch the Rain - where it falls when it falls" was started by National Water Mission in March 2020. The "Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch The Rain" (JSA:CTR) campaign with the theme "Catch the Rain, where it falls, when it falls" was launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on March 22, 2021 on the World Water Day.

The campaign emphasizes Jan Bhagidari by involving local communities in the identification, execution and maintenance of water conservation works.

Global support for India's initiatives

During the programme, the PM also reflected on the global celebration of the International Day of Yoga, saying the event once again demonstrated the world's support for India's initiatives.

"Another event took place in June that saw the entire world join hands with India's efforts - and that event was 'International Yoga Day'. This time, diverse Yoga events were held at over 2,500 locations across the globe. In our country, crores of people participated in Yoga programmes at numerous places. There has also been much discussion this month about the 'World Yogasana Championship' held in Ahmedabad. India won a total of 114 medals in this event, including 102 gold medals. India topped the medal tally at this championship. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the winning athletes," PM Modi said.

Public participation India's greatest strength

Emphasising the role of citizens in nation-building, the Prime Minister said public participation has been one of India's greatest strengths.

"The people are the soul of any nation. And when the people of that country make a resolve, no force can deter them from their goal. This power of public participation in nation-building is a tremendous asset for India, and we are experiencing this public participation time and again," he added.

Boost to security and self-reliance

PM Modi also referred to the induction of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray in the Indian Navy earlier this month.

"Half of the year 2026 is drawing to a close. Over these six months, we have discussed numerous achievements of our countrymen in Mann Ki Baat. In June as well, the nation has attained certain achievements that fill every citizen with pride. These successes are linked to the country's security and self-reliance," he said.

"Recently, I had the opportunity to attend a Navy-related event in Kolkata. There, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, & INS Agray were inducted into the Indian Navy's fleet. Everything from the design to the manufacturing of these ships - is indigenous," he added.

(ANI)