Mann Ki Baat: 'India has made G20 more inclusive during its presidency,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 27) addressed the nation through his 104th episode of "Mann Ki Baat" and emphasized India's efforts to enhance inclusivity within the G20 forum during its presidency from December 1, 2022. Drawing attention to the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital in September, PM Modi described India's leadership of this significant event as a "people's presidency."

"September is going to witness the potential of India. India is fully prepared for G-20 Leaders Summit. Heads of 40 countries and many Global Organizations are coming to Delhi in a bid to participate in this event. Our Presidency of G20 is people's Presidency in which the spirit of public participation is at the forefront," he said.

"After the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, a huge increase in the number of tourists to Kashmir is being seen. I urge all countrymen to come together to make G20 summit successful and bring glory to the country," PM Modi added.

In a departure from the conventional practice of organizing G20-related events exclusively in major urban centers, the Prime Minister highlighted that a range of G20-associated activities were conducted across various regions of the country.

Earlier today, PM Modi commended the remarkable achievements of ISRO scientists associated with the Chandrayaan 3 mission. He also hailed the mission as an embodiment of India's women empowerment.

"On August 23, India's Chandrayaan proved that some suns of resolve rise on the moon as well. Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of New India, which wants to ensure victory, and also knows how to win in any situation," PM Modi said.

"Many women scientists and engineers have been directly involved in this entire mission. They have handled many important resposibilities like project director, project manager ofdifferent systems. The daughters of India are now challenging even the Space which is considered infinite. When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, who can stop that country from becoming developed," PM Modi said.