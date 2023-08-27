Mann Ki Baat: 'Chandrayaan 3 mission living example of women power', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 27) took the stage to address the 104th episode of the renowned "Mann ki Baat" show. In his address, he commended the remarkable achievements of ISRO scientists associated with the Chandrayaan 3 mission. He also hailed the mission as an embodiment of India's women empowerment.

"On August 23, India's Chandrayaan proved that some suns of resolve rise on the moon as well. Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of New India, which wants to ensure victory, and also knows how to win in any situation," PM Modi said.

"Many women scientists and engineers have been directly involved in this entire mission. They have handled many important responsibilities like project director, project manager of different systems. The daughters of India are now challenging even the Space which is considered infinite. When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, who can stop that country from becoming developed," PM Modi said.

Looking back, during the airing of the 103rd episode of "Mann ki Baat" on July 30, PM Modi introduced the "Meri Mati Mere Desh" campaign for the first time. This platform has successfully resonated with diverse segments of society, galvanizing them to actively contribute towards the ambitious national objectives he has set.

In the context of the 103rd instalment of "Mann Ki Baat," PM Modi addressed the significance of ongoing monsoon rains sweeping across the nation. He expressed deep concern for the distress caused by recent natural calamities, underlining the importance of national unity and support during such challenging times.

