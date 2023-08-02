India's Aadhaar-based birth and death registry idea most unique in the world

The Narendra Modi government's amendment making Aadhaar mandatory for registering births and deaths in India is significant. The objective is to streamline the process, allowing for the integration of data across databases. This could serve as a role model for the rest of the world.

The Lok Sabha has passed the amendment Bill introduced by the Narendra Modi government, proposing a landmark change that would make Aadhaar, the unique identification number, mandatory for registering births and deaths. The main objective behind this amendment is to digitize and streamline the registration process, making it more convenient for citizens. The streamlining of the process of birth and death registrations by India could serve as a role model for the rest of the world. Many parts of the world still maintain archaic models of citizen data registry, some of which have failed to keep pace with their country's growing population, priorities and economic needs. The complicated manner in which data collection is carried out in many other countries is discussed further below.

The amendment is geared towards modernizing the process of obtaining birth and death certificates to keep up with advancements in society and technology. One of the key elements of these amendments involves the development of national and state-level databases to record births and deaths. This move will facilitate the integration of data across various databases.

Under the new legislation, the birth certificate will be designated as the official document for an individual's date and place of birth. The amendments would apply to individuals born on or after the commencement date of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, and they will be issued birth certificates accordingly.

The birth certificate, which would carry the Aadhaar number, will have wide-ranging applications, including school admissions, obtaining a driving license, getting enrolled in the voter's list, registering marriages, applying for government jobs, obtaining a passport, and acquiring an Aadhaar number.

Globally, birth and death data hold immense importance as it forms the basis for crucial legislative measures to regulate and streamline the registration of vital events. This ensures the establishment of well-structured legal frameworks and procedures, enabling accurate and comprehensive recording and documentation of these significant life events. Consequently, reliable vital statistics are made readily available for various purposes.

United States

The National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) is a federal agency responsible for producing national health statistics in the United States. It operates the National Vital Statistics System (NVSS), which collects data from over 6 million vital-event records annually. These records include births, deaths, marriages, divorces, fetal deaths, and induced terminations of pregnancy. The NVSS operates in cooperation with state and local government organizations, and its goal is to improve the performance, security, timeliness, and quality of the vital statistics system while reducing costs.

The NVSS relies on a cooperative relationship between the federal government and individual states, as each state has legal authority over the registration of vital events. NCHS is mandated to collect vital statistics data annually, and the states are represented collectively by the National Association for Public Health Statistics and Information Systems (NAPHSIS).

Throughout history, the United States has made significant advancements in vital statistics. The registration of births, marriages, and deaths dates back to the early colonial period, with the primary aim of protecting individual rights and property ownership. Over time, the data collected from vital records became essential for public health and sanitary reforms. The federal government began collecting national vital statistics in the early 20th century, initially focusing on births and deaths.

The NVSS has undergone various changes and improvements over the years, particularly with the introduction of electronic systems to improve the timeliness of data reporting. The E-Vital Initiative, for instance, aimed to establish common electronic processes for collecting, processing, and sharing vital-event information between federal and state agencies. Additionally, the NVSS introduced revised birth and death certificates to enhance data collection and quality.

Despite funding challenges and changing data collection methods, the NVSS continues to play a crucial role in providing essential health statistics and data to support various public health initiatives in the United States.

Pakistan

In Pakistan, the 'Births, Deaths, and Marriages Registration Act, 1886', serves as the primary legislation governing the registration of births and deaths. This act establishes the legal framework, delineating the process, responsibilities, and procedures for registering vital events and maintaining pertinent records. Local civil authorities oversee the registration process, ensuring accurate documentation of births and deaths within their respective jurisdictions. The act mandates that parents or guardians register births promptly after the child's birth and also requires the registration of deaths within a specific timeframe after the event. Information such as the names of the child's parents (in the case of birth) or the deceased person, along with the date and place of the event, and other relevant details, are necessary for registration.

Japan

A koseki is a Japanese family register required by law for all households, including married couples and their unmarried children. Families must notify their local authority of vital records such as births, adoptions, deaths, marriages, and divorces, which are then compiled for all Japanese citizens within their jurisdiction. Marriages, divorces, paternity acknowledgements, and adoptions are legally effective only when recorded in the koseki. Births and deaths become effective as they happen but must be filed by family members or authorized individuals. The koseki also serves as a certificate of citizenship for Japanese citizens, and only they have this register. Children with at least one Japanese parent are eligible for Japanese citizenship and a Japanese passport through the koseki.

China

The Hukou system in China, introduced in 1958, serves as a modern population registration method, with personal identity cards implemented in 1985. It fulfils three main functions: controlling internal migration, managing social protection, and preserving social stability. Despite some changes, the system's benefits and drawbacks are subjects of debate, and the lack of mobility poses challenges to economic development. The New Urbanization Plan aimed to address inequality, but over 200 million city dwellers still lack urban Hukou status. This restriction may hinder economic growth and exacerbate demographic challenges, with an ageing population and potential future leaders barred from larger cities.

Australia

In Australia, civil registration of significant life events, including births, deaths, and marriages, as well as other events such as name changes, registration of relationships, adoptions, surrogacy arrangements, and changes of sex, is conducted and managed by individual states and territories. Each state and territory maintains an office known as the Registry of Births, Deaths, and Marriages to handle these registrations. Civil registration is mandatory in all jurisdictions, but the specific procedures and information recorded may vary. Access to information on the register is subject to restrictions based on the timeframe or relationship to the individuals involved, and obtaining such information typically requires payment of a fee, though waivers may apply in certain cases. In recent times, the process of obtaining certificates has been modernized, allowing individuals to order them online. However, there might still be some delay in receiving the certificates by mail.

United Kingdom

The General Register Office (GRO) for England and Wales is responsible for the civil registration of vital events such as births, adoptions, marriages, civil partnerships, and deaths within its jurisdiction. It was established in 1836, and civil registration began in 1837. The GRO provides copies of certificates for these events and operates through local register offices. Prior to its creation, there was no national system of civil registration, and events were recorded in parish registers maintained by the Church of England. The need for improved registration to protect property rights and provide medical data led to the establishment of the GRO.