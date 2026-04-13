An unidentified woman's body was found in Churachandpur, Manipur, prompting police to register a murder case under Section 103 of BNS. The body was sent to a hospital morgue as the investigation into the crime continues.

One unidentified female dead body was found lying at the suburb of Muolvaiphei village in Churachandpur District, Manipur Police said on Monday.

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Police Investigation Underway

The police, upon receiving the information, rushed to the spot and commenced the investigation. The police have registered a murder case under Section 103 of BNS. The body was deposited at the District Hospital Morque, police said. The police are yet to reveal information related to the nature of the crime as the investigation is underway. (ANI)